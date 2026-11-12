Ciryl Gane Pushes Back On Cheating Claims Before UFC 334

Ciryl Gane says cheating accusations have obscured his performances. Speaking to Stephen Foote in a November 12 written interview with 1News, he rejected criticism surrounding the Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall fights.

“I am feeling a bit disrespected,”

He claimed referee specialists supported his conduct, without identifying an official ruling. He suggested Pereira was seeking an excuse and maintained he had pressured Aspinall effectively. Those remain Gane’s assessments, not independent findings about either opponent.

There is an important distinction in the championship stakes: Gane is defending the undisputed heavyweight belt, not trying to unify it. The UFC’s September 20 announcement confirmed his promotion after Aspinall vacated. The former champion’s statement, reproduced there, said he had reinjured his right eye while preparing for an expected rematch and was awaiting clearance.

Gane had secured the interim championship by stopping Pereira at UFC Freedom 250. Aspinall’s subsequent departure from the title picture changed the status of that belt. The New York booking is therefore a defense against a different challenger, rather than a rescheduled Aspinall rematch.

Respect For Hokit Beyond The Persona

Gane distinguished Hokit’s provocative persona from his fight IQ, praising success against capable opponents despite limited experience. He expects forward pressure and plans to control distance. He predicted victory while calling Hokit a strong athlete and potential next-generation heavyweight. Gane also credited focused mental coaching after the Jon Jones defeat with strengthening his support structure.

The challenger’s official UFC record gives substance to that assessment of his progress. Hokit is listed at 10-0, with six knockout victories, three submissions and one decision. His most recent appearance ended with a second-round TKO of Derrick Lewis at 4:09 on June 14, on the same card as Gane’s win over Pereira.

Before that, he completed three rounds against Curtis Blaydes on April 11 and won a unanimous decision. The Jackson Wink MMA Academy athlete is 28 and made his Octagon debut on November 8, 2025. His championship opportunity comes just over a year into that UFC run, not after a previous reign in the division.

Distance And The Current Title Assignment

The champion’s profile lists him at six feet four with an 81-inch reach, compared with Hokit’s six feet one and 73.5-inch reach. That seven-and-a-half-inch reach difference is relevant to the distance-management plan, although measurements alone cannot determine whether the challenger can close the gap. Both published profiles list 240 pounds; those figures are not this week’s official weigh-in results.

Gane’s latest recorded finish came at 1:27 of the second round against Pereira. The earlier Aspinall contest ended at 4:35 of round one on October 25, 2025, with the official profile recording that Aspinall could not continue. Those entries establish the chronology behind the criticism without deciding whether Gane intended to foul.

Madison Square Garden’s current event listing confirms the fight for Saturday, November 14 in New York. It also identifies Kayla Harrison’s bantamweight title defense against Amanda Nunes as the other championship matchup. The venue lists doors at 4 p.m. Eastern and an event start at 5 p.m.; neither time is a promised main-event walkout.