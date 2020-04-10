Chuck Liddell Believes He ‘Would Have Matched Up Well’ With Jon Jones In His Prime

Chuck Liddell Believes He Would Have Done Well Against Jon Jones In His Prime

Chuck Liddell was a legend during a different era of mixed martial arts. Regardless, he feels that he would do well against Jon Jones, if he were still in his prime.

Liddell was unstoppable during his run as UFC light heavyweight champ. Over the course of his two year championship reign, he defended his title four times, winning by knockout in each of those outings. In his prime, the Iceman was a real force to be reckoned with, despite how his comeback fight looked.

In fact, it is this prime version of Chuck Liddell, that he would favor in a hypothetical fight against Jon Jones. Speaking recently on Twitter, he explained that he felt like he could do well against Jones, if he were in his prime. Moreover he broke down the things that he felt would favor him in the contest.

“I think I would have matched up well with him style wise. I would have given him trouble because it would have been very hard to take me down and I would have been landing some insane power punches during my prime. I also have a longer reach than my stats detail” https://twitter.com/ChuckLiddell/status/1247962117061279745?s=19

It is pretty bold of Liddell to suggest he could best Jon Jones, even in his prime. Considering the evolution of the sport since those days, and how dominant Jones has been, it is hard to imagine a scenario where things would favor Chuck. Of course, it would have still been an amazing fight to see.

Who would you favor between a prime Chuck Liddell and Jon Jones?