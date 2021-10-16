Chuck Liddell Files For Divorce Following Domestic Violence Arrest

Chuck Liddell’s marriage is meeting its end.

What Happened?

‘The Iceman’s’ relationship with his wife, Heidi, is on crumbling ice. The two have been married for 10 years but one altercation and a call to the police would change everything.

In their home in Hidden Hills, the police would respond to a domestic disturbance earlier this week. The cops would determine that there had been a verbal argument which turned sideways when things got physical. They would arrest the former UFC Champion.

Liddell’s POV

Liddell would protest the police report, stating that he was the actual victim. Liddell would write his side of the story in an Instagram post.

“Last night the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputies who responded were professional. While the information about this case will be revealed in due course, I believe it is important to convey and clarify a few facts about the situation. “I was the victim of the incident last night at our family home, as details of the case will reveal. The deputies informed me that my wife would be arrested, as I did not respond to her assault while I sustained bruising and lacerations. I volunteered to go in her place. “This was one of the many times I have tried to shield a family mental health issue from the public purview. It has become painfully apparent that this cannot continue, as our private life has now reached a public breaking point. Please respect our privacy as I help to navigate our family through this difficult time.”

Filing For Divorce

Just days after the incident happened between the couple, it was learned that the Liddell’s filed for dissolution with minor children on Friday.

Chuck and Heidi got hitched in November 2010 and have 2 kids.