Chuck Liddell Released From Jail, Says He Was Domestic Violence Victim

Chuck Liddell was recently arrested on charges of domestic violence. Now he is giving his side of the story, and he claims that he was the victim.

Concerning reports emerged earlier this week that another MMA fighter had been arrested for domestic violence. Liddell was picked up from his home in Hidden Hills, Calif., by Lost Hills deputies, who responded to a call about a family disturbance, subsequently arresting the former UFC light heavyweight champion on misdemeanor charges of domestic battery.

Chuck Liddell Was The Victim

After paying his $20,000 bail, Chuck has been released from jail, and decided to issue a statement on the situation. Posting to his Instagram, the Hall of Famer claimed that he was actually the victim of the incident in question, saying that his wife was going to be the one arrested, but he chose to take her place instead.

“Last night the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputies who responded were professional. While the information about this case will be revealed in due course, I believe it is important to convey and clarify a few facts about the situation,” Liddell explained. “I was the victim of the incident last night at our family home, as details of the case will reveal. The deputies informed me that my wife would be arrested, as I did not respond to her assault while I sustained bruising and lacerations. I volunteered to go in her place. “This was one of the many times I have tried to shield a family mental health issue from the public purview. It has become painfully apparent that this cannot continue, as our private life has now reached a public breaking point. Please respect our privacy as I help to navigate our family through this difficult time,” Liddell added.

It is important to remember that this is an ongoing investigation, and not all of the details have emerged just yet. That said, it does appear that the situation Chuck Liddell finds himself in is different from other members of the MMA community, in that he was the victim not the perpetrator.