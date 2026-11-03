Christian Lee Predicts Second-Round Submission Of Tye Ruotolo

Christian Lee wants revenge for his younger brother Adrian and is predicting a second-round submission of Tye Ruotolo. The lightweight MMA champion explained that ambition in a new written interview with ONE Championship before their November 6 title fight.

A Family Motivation And An MMA Experience Argument

“Let’s call it … a round two finish by submission. That’s my prediction on how this matchup ends.”

Lee believes Adrian could win a rematch with his improved skills. He respects Ruotolo’s grappling but argues that submission-only experience differs from MMA, especially over five rounds and through difficult exchanges. He considers himself better throughout the sport, including on the ground. His plan is to sustain pressure, match scrambles and seek a finish in any round, rather than depend on an immediate breakthrough. Those are Lee’s assessments and prediction, not an established result.

The meeting headlines The Inner Circle 37 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The promotion’s official event page separates that member program from ONE Friday Fights 177, which takes place during the same evening. Lee is defending the lightweight MMA belt; Ruotolo’s welterweight submission grappling championship is not being contested in this matchup.

The official promotional clip below uses archival Lee action to preview the coming title defense; it is not footage of Lee fighting Ruotolo.

The Championship Rounds Behind Lee’s Confidence

Lee’s official record illustrates the experience behind his argument. It lists eighteen MMA victories and four defeats, with seventeen wins coming inside the distance: thirteen technical knockouts and four submissions. His only decision victory was unanimous. His official biography also records a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt earned while he was a teenager. Those figures describe his professional results, rather than a guarantee about how a new opponent will perform.

He first won the lightweight championship by stopping Shinya Aoki in 2019. After losing a five-round decision to Ok Rae Yoon, Lee regained the belt by second-round TKO in their rematch. His welterweight championship came through a fourth-round stoppage of Kiamrian Abbasov. That history includes both an extended championship contest and a later-round finish, the situations he is emphasizing before Ruotolo.

Lee’s most recent listed result is a second-round TKO of Alibeg Rasulov at ONE 173. Their previous meeting at ONE Fight Night 26 is recorded as a no contest, not another victory.

Ruotolo’s MMA Opportunity Follows Two Submissions

Ruotolo’s official athlete page separates his submission grappling record from his newer MMA career. Its eleven promotional wins include nine under grappling rules and only two in mixed martial arts. He submitted Adrian Lee at 4:14 of round two at ONE Fight Night 35, then finished Shozo Isojima at 2:26 of the opening round at ONE 173.

The Adrian result supplies the family connection behind Christian’s remarks. It does not mean that the brothers have identical skill sets or establish how the champion will fare. The scheduled challenge gives Ruotolo a chance at an MMA title in his third professional appearance in that discipline, after two submission victories.

His existing championship came against Magomed Abdulkadirov in November 2023 under submission-only rules. Subsequent defenses included decisions over Dante Leon and Pawel Jaworski. Those achievements establish his credentials on the mat while keeping the distinction between a grappling championship and the MMA belt he will pursue in Bangkok.