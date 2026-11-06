Christian Lee, Tye Ruotolo Make Weight For Inner Circle 37 Title Fight

Christian Lee and Tye Ruotolo have cleared the weigh-in requirements for their ONE lightweight MMA championship meeting in Bangkok. The champion registered 169.6 pounds and the challenger 169.8 in the promotion’s November 5 written report, keeping their Friday title contest on course.

The measurements are part of a 28-athlete list covering two separate sessions at Lumpinee Stadium on November 6. The Inner Circle 37 contains five bouts, while ONE Friday Fights 177 has nine. ONE describes the listed competitors as having completed its weight and hydration requirements; the report does not announce a cancellation or a weight penalty.

This is a scale update, not a fight result. The previously announced championship matchup remains a lightweight MMA defense, rather than a contest for Ruotolo’s welterweight submission grappling belt. Lee also holds ONE’s welterweight MMA championship, but that is not the title at stake here.

The challenger is seeking to become the promotion’s first athlete to hold MMA and submission grappling world titles simultaneously. His opportunity also gives the defending champion a family connection to the contest: Ruotolo previously defeated his younger brother Adrian. Their different sporting backgrounds frame the matchup, without changing what Friday’s official scale readings establish.

Inner Circle 37: all ten scale readings

The first session’s supporting card crosses from MMA into Muay Thai. Komawut FA Group and Yodphupa Petkiatpet are scheduled to rematch in the co-main event after Komawut took their earlier encounter by split decision. The remaining three pairings span flyweight, lightweight and strawweight Muay Thai, including Titus Proctor’s bid for an early finish against Maciej Karpinski.

All figures below are in pounds, with each reading appearing in the same order as the two athletes in the matchup. Division labels follow ONE’s current card; they should not be substituted with another promotion’s weight-class terminology.

Bout Official weights, lb Rules / division Christian Lee vs. Tye Ruotolo 169.6 / 169.8 Lightweight MMA title Komawut FA Group vs. Yodphupa Petkiatpet 138 / 137.6 Bantamweight Muay Thai Kongchai Chanaidonmueang vs. Tantawy Ahmed 126 / 125.8 Flyweight Muay Thai Titus Proctor vs. Maciej Karpinski 169.4 / 169.6 Lightweight Muay Thai Cal Cook vs. Dabdam Por Tor Tor Thongtawee 125 / 124.8 Strawweight Muay Thai

ONE Friday Fights 177: the remaining nine bouts

Isannuea Sor Sasiwat and Jack Siatanyokkrok PK lead the later session. This is Isannuea’s move into bantamweight and Jack’s return to ONE after three years away. Saksri Superlek Muaythai faces promotional newcomer Superball Sitcho in the flyweight Muay Thai co-main event.

The rest of that lineup includes three atomweight Muay Thai contests, three kickboxing bouts and one bantamweight MMA meeting. These are the published readings, not a reconstruction of individual athletes’ initial attempts or any subsequent reweighs.

Bout Official weights, lb Rules / division Isannuea Sor Sasiwat vs. Jack Siatanyokkrok PK 136.8 / 136.4 Bantamweight Muay Thai Saksri Superlek Muaythai vs. Superball Sitcho 134.4 / 134.6 Flyweight Muay Thai Chatpet NP Suablackmuaythai vs. Saipetlek Rongsamak Orborjor Udon Thani 113.4 / 114.2 Atomweight Muay Thai Petdam BS Muaythai vs. Chaisongkram Looksuan 111.8 / 112 Atomweight Muay Thai Klinphaka Por Thaisong vs. Ran Longshu 104.8 / 104 Atomweight Muay Thai Phun Suea Muang vs. Kazuteru Yamazaki 135 / 135 Flyweight kickboxing Bos Chayut vs. Kentaro Okumura 144.4 / 144.4 Bantamweight MMA Okazaki Silkmuaythai vs. Yuto 113.8 / 113.6 Atomweight kickboxing Marat Jankovskij vs. Retsu Sashida 134.4 / 133.8 Flyweight kickboxing

What the hydration report does and does not establish

ONE explains that athletes must undergo hydration testing, weighing and medical checks under its safety standards. Its general procedure allows negotiations over weight compensation when a competitor does not meet a requirement. That explanation is a policy statement, not evidence that compensation was imposed on anyone on this card.

The November 5 article does not supply numerical urine-specific-gravity results, an attempt-by-attempt testing chronology or a precise time for each scale appearance. None of those details should be inferred from the weight list. The information above is translated from ONE’s original Thai report, with athlete spellings checked against its English event lineup.

The promotion’s separate viewing guide schedules The Inner Circle 37 for 6:30 p.m. in Bangkok, equivalent to 11:30 a.m. UTC or 6:30 a.m. Eastern, through its membership service. ONE Friday Fights 177 follows two hours later, including beIN Sports USA and ONE’s online outlets where available. Those are broadcast starts, not promised walkout times for either main event.