Christian Lee Expands Hawaii Amateur Opportunities Through Prodigy Gym

Christian Lee is creating competition opportunities at Prodigy Training Center while preparing to defend his ONE lightweight title. In a November 2 written interview with ONE Championship, he described a smoker with approximately 15 MMA and kickboxing matches, ten home-team athletes and 400 spectators.

The event had no official winners or losers, despite Lee informally saying most of his athletes won. He wants experience before mainland trips, citing limited local opportunities. He reported an amateur win in California and a prospect’s third professional MMA victory, and plans youth competition in California in 2027.

Organizing added work during camp. Lee recalled competing three times monthly at 15 and welcomed cooperation without altercations. Adrian helps coach, Katie runs the business, and Max Holloway and Ray Cooper train with him.

“We’ve got a strong youth team, and we’re getting some kids ready to start their amateur youth MMA careers.”

Lee said in the written interview.

A Community Project With Earlier Roots

The project’s roots extend beyond this title preparation. In his December 2024 account of the gym’s reopening, Lee described a separate nonprofit, Prodigy Community Center, intended to support children who could not afford classes. The plan included somewhere to complete homework after school, spend time before training and participate in martial arts without paying. A ride home was also part of the arrangement when parents could not collect them.

Renovating and reopening the family gym was meant to help fund that work. Its previous identity was United MMA, which Lee said he closed after his sister Victoria’s death in late 2022. Prodigy uses her nickname as a tribute, with Christian and Adrian representing that name when they compete. These were the reasons he described in 2024, not a newly announced charity launch.

He also explained how students recognized techniques from their classes in Adrian’s professional performances. His coaching ambition was to develop athletes who could eventually join ONE. That earlier account establishes the training center’s long-term purpose separately from the latest event attendance figures.

His earlier training photo with teammates provides a view inside the gym, rather than footage of the smoker.

From Classes To Competition

The gym’s own booking page offers youth trial sessions in MMA, boxing and kickboxing, alongside youth gi and no-gi jiu-jitsu. Adult versions of those disciplines are listed separately. The trial listings give a one-hour duration. Its home page advertises instruction for ages six and older, placing the competition team within a broader school rather than presenting every student as an aspiring professional. Those class listings do not establish that a particular child has entered a sanctioned bout.

Lee’s next professional assignment is against Tye Ruotolo at The Inner Circle 37 on November 6 at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. ONE’s September announcement identifies the lightweight MMA championship as the belt being defended and says the event is available through its membership service. Ruotolo, the promotion’s welterweight submission-grappling champion, previously submitted Adrian Lee. This is an MMA title defense, not a grappling-rules contest. The matchup therefore puts Christian opposite someone who has already faced the brother who coaches beside him in Hawaii.