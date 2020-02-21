Chris Weidman vs Jack Hermansson Slated for UFC Oklahoma City

Weidman Is Returning To Middleweight

UFC veteran Chris Weidman has recently announced that he would be making his way back into the Middleweight division. Almost immediately after the news was made public, Weidman’s first match back came as well. Chris will take on a surging contender in Jack Hermansson. And, the match is set to happen at UFC Oklahoma City on May 2.

The news first reported by ESPN’ Brett Okamoto via social media.

Breaking: Chris Weidman is headed back to 185 pounds. The former champ has agreed to face Jack Hermansson on May 2 in the main event of UFC Fight Night in OKC. Bout agreements not signed yet, per sources, but UFC working on finalizing the matchup

“All American” a 35-year-old New Yorker (14-5) is returning back to the division he used to rule to prove his worth that he still exists. Weidman moved to light heavyweight division after getting perished by Ronaldo Souza at UFC 230 back in late 2018. He made his debut at 205-pound at UFC 247 which unfortunately resulted in the first-round Knockout from the hands of Dominick Reyes.

Hermansson (20-5) was on the verge of getting a middleweight title shot but most recently being sagged by Jared Cannonier in round 2 at UFC Fight Night 160 back in September.

UFC Oklahoma fight card will also feature a strawweight rematch between Claudia Gadelha and Marina Rodriguez.