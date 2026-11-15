Chris Duncan Outpoints Drew Dober In Three-Round UFC 334 Battle – Highlights

Chris Duncan had to absorb a stubborn challenge from Drew Dober before leaving Madison Square Garden with a unanimous decision at UFC 334. The Scottish lightweight won 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28 on November 14 in New York, completing the full three rounds against an opponent who kept trying to close the distance.

Both men arrived at 155.4 pounds at the official weigh-in. The matchup put Dober’s southpaw boxing against the longer frame of Duncan, whose listed reach was 71.5 inches compared with the American’s 70 inches. Neither had a size-related weight concession to account for in this preliminary-card meeting.

Round 1: Duncan finds the damaging right hand

Dober found an early straight left as they exchanged kicks to the body. Duncan answered upstairs, landing a head kick before returning his attention to the body. Damage developed around Dober’s right eye before the Scot pressed him against the fence. After separating, Dober countered another body kick with his left and attacked with punches and a knee. An inside leg kick completed his opening five minutes.

The opening-round footage shows how quickly Duncan could change the target. With Dober approaching in a compact stance, a right hand caught him as he moved forward. The American folded low under the impact but stayed upright, reset his feet and continued advancing rather than giving up the exchange.

Ufff 🤯 Dober ya sintió el poder de Duncan 🧨#Polymarket #UFC334 | Estamos en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/GtSuY7FMVi — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 15, 2026

Round 2: Kicks and close-range exchanges

Duncan opened the second with kicks at different heights and brought his right hand over the top. Dober responded with jabs and a leg kick, but his opponent continued varying the attack between head, body and legs. The pace eased before close-range offense returned: Duncan landed an elbow, Dober worked uppercuts from a collar tie, and a knee to the body came near the horn.

A separate second-round sequence captures the contrast in their approaches. Dober stepped in with his hands while Duncan mixed a front kick with looping punches. Later in that round, the pair traded at shorter range and then returned to their stances, neither finding the combination that would end the contest. The final-round clip shows blood on Dober’s face as they continued punching in the pocket before Duncan changed levels.

Empieza el intercambio y se enciende el octágono 🔥#Polymarket #UFC334 | Estamos en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/sO5lTtuO3v — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 15, 2026

Round 3: Pressure meets a late level change

The third began with an embrace. Dober punched to the body, denied a takedown and increased his forward pressure, firing combinations as Duncan circled away. The Scot answered with hooks and a glancing Superman punch. During the final minute, Duncan ducked under a punch to complete a takedown, settled in half guard and delivered elbows through the closing seconds.

The numbers behind the scorecards

The final striking totals favored Duncan in efficiency rather than sheer output. He landed 62 of 121 significant attempts, while Dober connected on 47 of 128. That amounts to roughly 51 percent against 37 percent, despite the American throwing seven more significant strikes. Neither fighter was credited with a knockdown in the completed bout statistics. Counting all strikes rather than only significant ones, the totals were 66 to 48, from 125 and 129 attempts respectively.

Their target distribution was markedly different. Duncan landed 27 significant body strikes at distance, matching his 27 distance strikes to the head. Dober’s corresponding totals were five to the body and 32 upstairs. The American connected with all 10 of his recorded distance leg-strike attempts; the winner landed four of four in that category.

Duncan also finished with one successful takedown from six attempts and one minute of control. Dober had no completed takedowns or recorded control time.

David Bruce and Adrian Castro scored each round 10-9 for Duncan. Chris Lee gave the first two rounds to the Scot by the same margin, then awarded the third 10-9 to Dober. There were no point deductions.

Resultado oficial, la victoria por decisión unánime es para Chris Duncan 🧨#Polymarket #UFC334 | Estamos en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/Sd7MmLttLq — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 15, 2026

The win reverses Duncan’s previous result, a defeat in his first UFC main event.

Duncan moves to 16-3, while Dober leaves New York at 29-16.