Chris Barnett Reflects On ‘Overwhelming’ Experience At UFC 268

Chris Barnett was in awe of his experience fighting on the UFC 268 card.

Barnett went one-on-one with Gian Villante inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 6. This was Barnett’s second bout under the UFC banner. While he was submitted by Ben Rothwell in his promotional debut, Barnett’s second UFC outing proved to be far more successful. He ended up stopping Gian Villante via TKO.

Chris Barnett Speaks On UFC 268 Experience

Chris Barnett made a name for himself beyond the finish over Villante. He made his entrance dancing and then did a front flip after stopping his opponent.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour, Barnett admitted that he had a surreal experience at “The World’s Most Famous Arena.”

“It was overwhelming, man. I couldn’t grasp everything. There was a point to where I couldn’t breathe but I was still screaming at the crowd.”

“Beast Boy” said that the toughest part about the aftermath of his UFC 268 bout was fighting back tears.

“I also didn’t want to be a Michael Jordan meme of crying in there. So, I had to suck back those tears quick cause when I did the front flip, I landed and it hit so hard that that was the move my dad showed me a long time ago during my taekwondo days. He showed me the fake around and go ahead and do the spinning heel kick and I was like, ‘I just pulled that off, man in Madison Square Garden.’ I was just talking about like, ‘Yo, I gotta do my Jordan effect when I’m in MSG. I gotta shut MSG down-type thing.’ The fact that all that had happened at once, dude it was overwhelming to where I was like, ‘Aye man, if anything, don’t cry on this camera because you’re gonna be a meme the next day.”

Barnett went on to say that he’s willing to take any fight on short notice if the UFC needs him again soon. He also replied to Carlos Felipe’s challenge and said he’d be more than happy to share the Octagon with him.