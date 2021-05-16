Katlyn Chookagian Outpoints Viviane Araujo For Unanimous Decision Victory- UFC 262 Results (Highlights)

Top-ranked women’s flyweights, Katlyn Chookagian and Viviane Araujo clash in the second bout of UFC 262’s main card. A win here will put either woman right in place for a number one contender shot.

Round 1

Both women exchange jabs from range early on. Araujo lands a body head combo. Araujo having a lot of success with the left hook. Chookagian is missing a lot of her strikes. However, she has a high output. Araujo shoots for a takedown, Chookagian clinches to defend. Araujo presses Chookagian against the cage and lands a series of short knees.

Round 1: 10-9 Araujo

Round 2

Chookagian knocks Araujo off her feet with a front kick. Araujo is starting to swing wildly. She catches a kick and bundles Chookagian to the ground. Araujo is looking for a mounted guillotine. She passes to full mount but let’s go of the submission. Chookagian gets back to her feet and both women start exchanging. Araujo looks fatigued. Both women are still going back and forth as the round comes to a close.

Round 2: 10-9 Araujo

Round 3

The front kick to the body lands early for Chookagian. Both women are swinging. Chookagian looks to have significantly more gas left in the tank. Chookagian is landing her jab repeatedly. Araujo shoots for a takedown but it is defended. Chookagian is putting together boxing combinations and landing at will. Big right-hand lands for Araujo.

Round 3: 10-9 Chookagain

Official Decision: Katlyn Chookagian wins via Unanimous Decision (29-28 29-28 30-27)

Check out the highlights below:

29-28

29-28

30-27 Katlyn Chookagian does enough to score a unanimous decision victory at #UFC262 👏 pic.twitter.com/nBfilWfKuj — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 16, 2021

Did Chookagian (-140) Tap or Not? You be the judge 🧑‍⚖️ #UFC262pic.twitter.com/AhFZnFWYmM — Pickswise (@Pickswise) May 16, 2021