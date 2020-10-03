Khamzat Chimaev looks to continue his sensational UFC run.

After weeks of rumors, it has been reported than a fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in close to being finalized. The UFC is looking to make the fight happen in November as a 5 rounds main event.

The news was first reported by Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel on Twitter.

Per sources, UFC is close to booking sensation Khamzat Chimaev v. Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson likely in Vegas in November. Major step up in competition for Khamzat, who would be headliner in just his 4th UFC fight. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) October 2, 2020

Chimaev (9-0) is undefeated in the UFC and has been without a doubt the sensation of the year. The Tchetchen has won his first three fights in the UFC and finished every single one of his opponents. In his latest outing, he knocked out Gerald Meerschaert in the first round. Chimaev was scheduled to fight Demian Maia in fight Island and Dana White even confirmed it, but the bout was not finalized. However, a big step up in competition seems to be next for Chimaev in the person of Stephen Thompson.

Thompson (15-4) is a veteran of the UFC and has accomplished a lot in his career. He is regarded as one of the best strikers in the UFC and is still at 37 years old a top contender in the welterweight division. Thompson reached the summit twice without winning the title. He faced then-champion Tyron Woodley twice and lost the second fight by unanimous decision after the first fight ended in a majority draw. Despite his age, Thompson could very well be a tough stylistic matchup for Chimaev. Thompson’s footwork and ability to stay off of the fence could prove difficult for the Tchetchen to manage. His takedown defense is one of the best in the division and he would certainly have a striking advantage.

Chimaev is the one who called out Thompson. A win against him would certainly confirm that he is a top fighter in the welterweight division. But Stephen Thompson might prove to be a step too high for Chimaev.