Khamzat Chimaev has his next Real American Freestyle title defense: Rashad Evans, in the main event of RAF 16 on December 19. The promotion announced the pairing in a written post on November 17, placing Evans opposite its reigning light heavyweight crossover champion in Long Island, New York.

RAF’s event listing identifies Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale as the venue and gives an 8 p.m. Eastern start. This is a wrestling championship match, not an MMA return for Evans or a new UFC booking for Chimaev. The crossover title designation distinguishes their contest from the other championship match currently listed on the card.

BORZ vs SUGA MAIN EVENT 🔥 Khamzat Chimaev will defend the RAF Light Heavyweight Crossover Championship vs Rashad Evans at #RAF16 in Long Island on DEC 19 Tickets in bio. Watch on @foxnation in the U.S. and the RAF YouTube channel internationally. pic.twitter.com/8bRDU3Ny1H — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) November 17, 2026

A First RAF Assignment Against An Established Champion

Evans enters a promotion where he has no completed matches on his official athlete record. His RAF profile lists zero wins, losses and draws, with the Chimaev main event as his upcoming assignment. The challenger is therefore going straight into a title match on his first appearance, rather than progressing through a series of non-title assignments. The listing identifies the American as 47 and gives Niagara Falls, New York, as his hometown.

Chimaev’s official profile, by contrast, records five victories without a defeat or draw. His most recent appearance was the November 14 Abu Dhabi main event against Chris Weidman, giving him another December assignment after a successful championship outing. RAF lists Chimaev as representing the United Arab Emirates and training at Allstars Training Center.

In that victory over Weidman, the finalized promotion record shows a 10–0 technical fall. Chimaev scored five points in the opening period and another five in the second, with the match ending before a third period was needed. The result established the championship context for this next assignment; the December match will take place five weeks after the Abu Dhabi show.

The December Card Already Has Other UFC Names

The current RAF 16 lineup also includes a catchweight crossover meeting between Bo Nickal and Yoel Romero, plus the lightweight crossover pairing of Merab Dvalishvili and Kenzo Biyong. Those are separate bouts on the same show, not alternative opponents for either headliner.

Elsewhere on the published card, lightweight champion Ridge Lovett is matched with Jacori Teemer, while David Baev meets Quincy Monday at welterweight. The Chimaev–Evans contest is specifically marked as the main event. The schedule also lists a fan zone at noon Eastern on December 19, ahead of the evening competition.

For viewers, the announcement directs U.S. audiences to Fox Nation and international audiences to RAF’s YouTube channel. Tickets are available through the promotion’s event links. For those following outside North America, the listed main-card start converts to 1 a.m. UTC on December 20, despite the event’s December 19 local date.