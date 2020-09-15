Obtaining the record for the quickest turnaround in UFC history, Khamzat Chimaev scored two finishes in just 10 days. To make things sweeter, both fights were on the promotion’s heavily marketed Fight Island. He destroyed his adversaries, finishing both of them. Furthermore, he took zero damage. The results were Khabib-esque. Results as such have already turned Khamzat into a household name. On top of that, he can fight as often as he wants inside of the UFC octagon. On top of his in-cage performances, Chimaev was recently spotted helping the homeless, raising his profile with fans to a new level.

UFC President Dana White has already stated that would like to see Khamzat face Demian Maia. Additionally, he would prefer that the encounter takes place on FIght Island. Maia would be a huge step up in competition for Khamzat Chimaev. Especially for his fourth UFC fight. However, both fighters are extremely aggressive and skilled on the ground. It will be fascinating to see how this bout goes if it happens. But for now, Gerald Meerschaert is next.

Khamzat Chimaev Feeds Homeless Man

Chimaev has the attention of all UFC fans inside of the cage. Now, eyes are on him outside of it as well. Take a look at Khamzat as he is spotted stopping to feed a homeless man.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y1X29JQgZ-0

Charitable Efforts

In the video, Khamzat is shown speaking to a homeless man. Throughout the conversation, he walks with the man to a local McDonalds. After arriving, he approaches the store and feeds the man.

Upon preparing for his fight against Gerald Meerschaert, Chimaev continues to garner the respect of the fans. As a representative of his people, Khamzat continues to show the world that he is a charitable and humble man.

As his profile continues to rise, expect to see more moments of philanthropy and charitable efforts from Khamzat Chimaev.

