Khamzat Chimaev Calls Belal Muhammad ‘Bullsh*t Boy,’ Belal Issues Scathing Response

Khamzat Chimaev and Belal Muhammad have engaged in a war of words on social media.

Chimaev hasn’t been afraid to call for some big names in the welterweight division. He appeared to be on the fast track as UFC officials had booked him to fight Leon Edwards. The fight ended up falling through due to COVID-19 but Chimaev still has a ton of hype.

As of late, Chimaev has turned his attention to number-five ranked 170-pounder Belal Muhammad. Belal is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Stephen Thompson.

Chimaev & Belal Trade Barbs

The issues between the two started when Belal said he’s willing to share the Octagon with Chimaev. “Borz” was quick to respond, saying he’s ready to “kill” somebody.

Chimaev then turned up the heat with the following tweets.

@bullyb170 you number one bullshit, I need 1 minute to take your head 👊🏼 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) December 23, 2021

When you got a finger in your eye you gave up, how you even gonna think to fight me? Bullshit boy 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/jOFcf2j4Ue — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) December 23, 2021

Muhammad fired back, reminding Chimaev that he was the one who was once ready to quit due to his past issues with COVID-19.

Didn’t You retire because you had a cold? Don’t worry Friend I got some nyquil for you 👊🏻😉 https://t.co/JSn89BdtLM pic.twitter.com/eF0CRENQck — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 23, 2021

Chimaev secured a first-round submission finish over Li Jingliang in his return to the Octagon back in October. It was his first fight since Sept. 2020. He’s gotten off to a red hot start with his pro MMA career, going 10-0.

As for Belal, he’s gone 6-0, 1 NC in his last seven outings. Time will tell what the UFC plans to do with Chimaev and Belal in 2022. One thing’s for sure, there is beef brewing between the two.

Belal isn’t the only fighter who has called for a scrap with Chimaev. For over a year now, Neil Magny has called for a showdown with “Borz.”