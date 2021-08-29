Giga Chikadze Calls Out Max Holloway after Scoring TKO Victory

Giga Chikadze is calling for a fight against Max Holloway after his big last night against Edson Barboza. Although Giga walked into the main event showdown as an underdog, he would efficiently finish Barboza, solidifying himself as one of the best strikers in the featherweight division.

Chikadze vs Barboza

Chikadze walked into the match against Edson with supreme confidence. There was no feeling-out process, as both men immediately got to work and began to execute their offense. To the shock of fans and Barboza, Giga appeared to have advantages in both the power and speed departments, which is usually out of the ordinary for Barboza.

It even appeared that Giga had the advantage in the area of kicking, which is Barboza’s trademark. From the beginning of the match until the referee stopped it, Chikadze shined in every striking exchange. Once the stunned Barboza on the feet, he patiently began implementing his end game strategies.

Giga Chikadze Calls Out Max Holloway

After a host of submission attempts, Giga waited for Barboza to stand. Once he did, he knocked him out via TKO stoppage from the referee. After the fight, Giga called out Max Holloway, nearly eight rankings up in competition.

“I finished the guys who are absolutely legends in this sport,” said Giga to ESPN. “Honestly, I’m here to fight the best fights, the biggest names, if it’s a title shot, I would love to cover the title shot and be a replacement fighter. If not, somebody Hawaiian who’s leaving the division. “[Max Holloway] knows my name. I saw the interviews somebody asked him and he said like this ‘oh yeah, I heard this Giga guy who kicks.’ I’m not just a Giga guy. I kick the sh*t out of people. Let’s go. I’ve been waiting for this moment,” said Giga.

Are fans of the sport interested in a match between Giga Chikadze and Max Holloway?