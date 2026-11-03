Chihiro Suzuki vs. YA-MAN Set For Super RIZIN 6

Chihiro Suzuki will face YA-MAN at Super RIZIN 6 on December 31 in Nagoya. RIZIN announced the pairing on November 3, specifying MMA rules, a 66-kilogram limit and three five-minute rounds for the featherweight contest. It is a mixed martial arts booking, not a kickboxing match between the two strikers.

Suzuki welcomed the assignment in his own written announcement, saying he could finally fight again. In the Japanese-language message, paraphrased here in English, he invited his opponent to help excite fans across Japan while making clear that their relationship would be different once they entered the ring.

He pledged to commit everything to defeating YA-MAN, acknowledging the other fighter’s striking and determination rather than dismissing him. The post names the date and opponent directly. It does not announce a championship opportunity or promise that a particular technique will decide the contest.

YA-MAN answered the official matchup post with a short Japanese phrase meaning, in English translation, that he would either knock his opponent out or be knocked out himself. That is his stated competitive intent, not an official rule requiring a stoppage or a guarantee about the result.

A Return After Suzuki’s Three-Fight Slide

For Suzuki, the booking follows a difficult sequence after losing the featherweight belt to Kleber Koike at the end of 2024. He then dropped a decision to Karshyga Dautbek in March 2025 and suffered a doctor’s stoppage against Mikuru Asakura that May. RIZIN’s record lists that latest loss at 1:56 of the third round.

The promotion’s current biography says an injury subsequently prevented another planned comeback. His last recorded RIZIN bout therefore predates the new assignment by more than a year and a half. Before that downturn, he had won the championship from Vugar Karamov in November 2023 and defended it against Masanori Kanehara in April 2024.

YA-MAN also enters the matchup looking to recover from a defeat. His September 10 meeting with Yutaka Saito ended in a unanimous decision against him. That fight had been delayed after a left orbital-floor fracture forced him out of their originally scheduled New Year’s Eve 2025 encounter.

His previous MMA victory came against Kanehara in July 2025, when he finished the veteran in the third round. RIZIN’s official record distinguishes those MMA contests from his striking appearances: his promotional debut against Kouzi in December 2021 was a kickboxing bout, while his first MMA appearance followed against Kota Miura in May 2023.

The official profiles list both athletes at 173 centimeters tall, but Suzuki’s listed reach is 177 centimeters against YA-MAN’s 171. That six-centimeter difference is one measurable feature of the matchup; it does not establish how either man will manage distance once the fight begins.

The Nagoya Event Arrangements

The December show takes place at Vantelin Dome Nagoya. Its organizer currently lists doors at 11 a.m. and an opening start at 1 p.m., both provisional. No individual walkout time has been announced for this pairing, and the event page has not yet supplied broadcast or pay-per-view details.

Fan-club ticket sales begin November 4, ahead of the November 22 general sale. The show’s November 3 announcement briefing also produced confirmation of Seika Izawa’s return, a separate appearance without an opponent yet named.