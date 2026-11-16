Chiharu left his RIZIN debut with a painful left hand and no firm commitment to a New Year’s Eve appearance. In RIZIN’s November 10 written post-fight interview, he thought the hand was probably fine but left his return conditional. That was his assessment, not a medical diagnosis or a confirmed booking.

The interview followed his victory over Hiroaki Suzuki on November 8. RIZIN’s official report lists a second-round TKO at 4:41, with the referee stopping grounded elbow strikes. Their RIZIN 55 matchup was a 66-kilogram contest scheduled for three five-minute rounds; only two were contested.

Training Abroad And Acknowledging Room To Improve

Speaking in Japanese, Chiharu also welcomed the possibility of training in South Korea. He had wanted an overseas camp before this fight, but scheduling prevented it. He hoped to experience training abroad while refreshing himself afterward. He acknowledged weaknesses in his overall development despite approaching each opponent with confidence, and wanted greater recognition alongside his younger brother.

He retained respect for Suzuki while regretting his own taunting. His account described planned counter knees, straight punches, jabs and kick-catching takedowns; he felt one decision was slow. He connected his progress to underground fighting, which gave him direction after juvenile detention. Those roots remained important to him despite reaching a larger stage.

The Route From Underground Bouts To RIZIN

RIZIN’s biography supplies the training background behind that transition. Chiharu began judo at ten on his father’s recommendation, later learning MMA and Muay Thai from Rambaa Somdet M16 in Tokyo’s Kita ward. At eighteen, he began preparing specifically to win underground bouts and became a lightweight champion in the Hishakaku organization. The profile identifies his younger brother as Kenmin, a Fighting NEXUS lightweight champion. That connection explains why Chiharu’s ambitions include building recognition for both brothers rather than treating his own debut as an isolated achievement.

His professional route also included a difficult start. The promotion records a disqualification for strikes to the back of the head in his August 2023 Fighting NEXUS debut. He then built seven consecutive victories before arriving in RIZIN, with five finishes during that run. In July 2026, he submitted Shota Takasu in the opening round to claim the vacant NEXUS featherweight championship. Those earlier grappling results provide context for a prospect who did not rely only on standing exchanges against Suzuki.

His immediate winner’s statement carried a different, more specific request: Chiharu asked RIZIN to consider his brother for an appearance in 2027. The official account also records him thanking supporters and acknowledging pressure before facing Suzuki. That appeal did not establish a signed bout for Kenmin. It remains separate from Chiharu’s own unanswered return-date question in the later interview.