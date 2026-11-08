Chiharu Stops Hiroaki Suzuki In RIZIN 55 Debut (Highlights)

Chiharu made his RIZIN debut a winning one, dropping Hiroaki Suzuki in the opening round before finishing the veteran with ground strikes in the second at RIZIN 55.

The Fighting NEXUS featherweight champion won by TKO at 4:41 of Round 2 on November 8 at LaLa arena TOKYO-BAY in Funabashi, Japan. ABEMA’s official broadcast results list that time for the stoppage, which came after Chiharu trapped Suzuki underneath him and continued landing elbows.

The fifth bout on the RIZIN 55 fight order matched a newcomer riding seven consecutive victories against an established RIZIN fighter with three straight wins of his own. Chiharu prevented Suzuki from extending that run, combining the early knockdown with the takedowns that eventually produced the finish.

Round 1: Chiharu’s right hand puts Suzuki down

Suzuki worked from southpaw while Chiharu adopted an orthodox stance. The opening exchanges featured Suzuki’s kicks and Chiharu looking to answer with his right hand. Chiharu caught a kick and connected with a right, then landed the straight right that sent Suzuki to the canvas.

The knockdown did not immediately end the fight. Suzuki defended against the follow-up punches and made it back upright. Chiharu kept pressing him toward the corner, where he added knees and an elbow rather than giving the veteran an uncontested reset.

Suzuki still found opportunities to return fire once they separated. His left hand and kicks gave Chiharu something to negotiate, while the taller fighter used his jab to meet Suzuki’s advances. The round ended without a stoppage, leaving Suzuki an opportunity to recover after the early setback.

Round 2: A caught kick creates the finishing position

Chiharu added a takedown as Suzuki recovered from throwing a low kick. Suzuki defended from guard and returned to his feet, so the first trip to the ground was not the decisive one. Back in striking range, Chiharu connected with another right straight as Suzuki continued trying to answer with his kicks.

The second opening came when Chiharu caught Suzuki’s left kick and took him down again. This time he established top position over Suzuki’s half guard and went to work with punches and left elbows. Suzuki covered his head, but the sustained attack brought the referee in to stop the contest.

The finish settled a matchup that RIZIN had framed around the newcomer’s grappling against Suzuki’s striking experience. Chiharu had already shown he could hurt Suzuki standing; the final sequence came from keeping him grounded and finding strikes around his defense.

An eighth consecutive win on a bigger stage

Chiharu arrived as the Fighting NEXUS champion after submitting Shota Takasu in the first round of their July title fight. His professional debut in August 2023 ended in a disqualification loss, but he has now won eight straight since that start. The Suzuki victory takes his record to 8-1.

The size difference was evident before the bout. RIZIN’s official weigh-in measurements listed Chiharu at 182 centimeters tall with a 178-centimeter reach, compared with Suzuki’s 167 centimeters and 171-centimeter reach. Both made the 66-kilogram limit.

Chiharu’s successful arrival was one of the card’s notable finishes. Elsewhere, Jinnosuke Kashimura submitted Shinobu Ota in a separate bantamweight bout.