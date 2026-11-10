Chidi Njokuani To Face Ignacio Bahamondes At UFC Dallas, Report Says

Chidi Njokuani has a hometown assignment lined up against Ignacio Bahamondes, according to Marcel Dorff. The reporter says the welterweights are booked for the UFC’s January 16, 2027 event at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Dorff reported the matchup for Heavy on November 10, citing multiple sources, then posted the pairing on his own X account. This remains an attributed booking report rather than a separately verified UFC matchup announcement.

The proposed meeting brings together fighters who reached 170 pounds from opposite directions. Njokuani moved down from middleweight; Bahamondes stepped up from lightweight. Dorff identifies both as currently outside the welterweight rankings, with each seeking a second consecutive victory.

Recent Wins Put Both Back On Track

Njokuani’s latest result was a unanimous-decision victory over Joel Alvarez at UFC 330 on August 15. His record lists that win after defeats to Jake Matthews and Carlos Leal. Matthews submitted him in the first round in July 2025, while Leal won their February 2026 meeting on the scorecards.

Before those setbacks, Njokuani had put together wins over Rhys McKee, Jared Gooden and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos. Those were not all the same kind of result: McKee was a split decision, Gooden a unanimous decision and Zaleski dos Santos a second-round stoppage. His current professional ledger stands at 26 wins, 12 defeats and one no contest.

Bahamondes most recently defeated Muslim Salikhov by unanimous decision at Noche UFC 4 on September 12. That followed decision losses to Rafael Fiziev in June 2025 and Tofiq Musayev in March 2026. His record now reads 18-7.

The Chilean had previously won three straight lightweight fights inside the opening round. His victories over Christos Giagos and Manuel Torres came by strikes, while he submitted Jalin Turner with a triangle choke. Those results establish his finishing history without predicting how a future fight with Njokuani will unfold.

Where Dallas Fits On The 2027 Calendar

Paramount+ lists Dallas as the first UFC event of 2027. The broadcaster’s published schedule gives a 5 p.m. ET preliminary-card start and an 8 p.m. ET main-card start, with the event streaming on its service in the United States. Its guide says the headliner is still to be announced and warns that cards, dates and times can change.

The Dallas show precedes the January 30 numbered event in Toronto, UFC 336, which the same schedule lists separately. Njokuani-Bahamondes should not be confused with that later card. Neither the original matchup report nor the broadcaster’s event listing establishes this welterweight contest as the Dallas main event, and no bout order is asserted here.