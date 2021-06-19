Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Misses Weight For Anderson Silva Boxing Match, Silva Responds

In what doesn’t come as much of a surprise, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. missed weight for his boxing match with Anderson Silva.

The pair are set to face each other in a 182-pound, eight-round boxing match using 10 ounce gloves Saturday night in Guadalajara, Mexico.

However, Chavez Jr. won’t be competing at that weight at least, as he came in at 184.4 pounds during Friday’s weigh-ins.

As a result, he has forfeited $100,000 of his purse to Silva.

Silva Still Plans On Putting Great Show On

It’s not the first time Chavez Jr. has missed weight, and it’s certainly not the last issue he will be facing in his boxing career.

However, Silva didn’t seem too impressed by the missed weight as he responded to the news on Instagram.

“The Spider” still plans on putting on a great show, though.

“I’ve been a combat sports professional for over 20 years,” Silva wrote. “I’ve always accomplished my duties inside and outside of the ring. The contractual weight for tomorrow’s fight is 182lbs, which I accomplished through months of hard work alongside my team. “Unfortunately my opponent came in at 184.4lbs. Despite this, I will still put on a great show for you all.”

As far as Chavez is concerned, there was no contractual weight.

“I don’t have any contract,” he said (via MMA Junkie). “He’s fought his entire life at 84 kilos and I weighed in at 83 kilos so that was the detail. I don’t have any problem making less weight.”

He is also taking Silva very seriously contrary to what it seems.

“Of course every fight has to be taken seriously,” Chavez Jr. added. “He already boxed, he’s a strong and hard rival. The weight and size advantage is his, not mine. It’s going to be a great fight but we’re prepared to win. “They only say that I weighed in at 83 kilos, but they don’t say that the fight is eight rounds and everything we’ve given him in advantages being an MMA fighter. And we do it with pleasure so we can make a show for everyone.”

The card will also feature an exhibition match involving Julio Cesar Chavez Sr and Hector Camacho Jr.