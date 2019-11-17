UFC Fight Night 164 Results: Charles Oliveira KO’s Jared Gordon (Highlights)

Vladimir Vlad
Charles Oliveira
Image: @ufc Twitter

Charles Oliveira Finishes Jared Gordon In A Violent Fashion

UFC Fight Night 164 is going down live now (Saturday, November 16, 2019) from inside Ginásio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil.

Welcome to the lightweight affair between Brazilian submission specialist Charles “do Bronx” Oliveira and the former CFFC champion Jared “Flash” Gordon.

The referee in charge of this contest is Osiris Maia. Here we go!

Round 1

Charles Oliveira opened the fight with a kick, but Gordon connects with a cross, goes for a takedown. They are back on their feet, a few strikes on both sides. Liver shot Oliveira, jab Gordon.

Right-hand drops Gordon! Oliveira follows up with an uppercut, and his opponent is out! Superb victory for Oliveira!

Final Result: Charles Oliveira defeats Jared Gordon by KO at 1:26 of round 1

Here are the highlights:

 

Charles Oliveira improves the score to 28-8, 1 NC MMA; 16-8, 1 NC UFC, Jared Gordon drops to 15-4 MMA, 3-3 UFC.

