Michael Chandler Urges Fans to Not Count Out Ben Askren Against Jake Paul

Don’t count out Ben Askren in his boxing match against Jake Paul, at least to Michael Chandler. Perhaps the confidence in Askren comes from one MMA fighter pulling for another’s striking. However, the probable outcome of the decision more than likely boils down to friendship over striking abilities.

Paul on Askren Not Landing a Punch

Recently, news surfaced of the fight being made official for April 17th, including a fight poster promoted by Triller. In order to promote the fight, Paul has already begun to make his rounds on various major media platforms. Paul newly spoke with Ariel Helwani of ESPN MMA to discuss his fight against Askren. During the conversation, he revealed his prediction that Askren won’t land a single punch against him.

Chandler on Askren as Underdog

However, UFC newcomer Michael Chandler believes that Askren has a chance in the matchup. Although vegas oddsmakers and fans of mixed martial arts give Askren little to no chance, Chandler told Pat McAfee why fans shouldn’t count out Ben.

“Number one, let’s be honest, Ben isn’t the most talented striker. If you are Jake Paul you chose the right mixed martial artist to step inside the boxing ring. “But, I’m telling you right now, don’t overlook my man Ben,” Chandler added. “Number one, I hope he is getting paid a grip. Number two, I’m tuning in, I might even be there boxing ringside because that will be a fun one. I think it is awesome,” Chandler continued. “Truthfully, I would never hate on anybody for making a living and doing what they are doing. The Paul brothers, fighting Mayweather and the basketball player and KSI. It is not a real sport necessarily but it is fun to watch. It is good for the sport, it is entertainment and you will see it more and more.”

Who do fans believe will win the matchup between Paul and Askren?