Khabib Nurmagomedov was able to successfully defeat Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. After the title fight, Nurmagomedov decided to retire to the sport with an undefeated record of 29-0. However, now that “The Eagle” has left the sport, it causes the UFC’s lightweight division to blast it’s doors wide open, with a host of new options to steal the crown. For Michael Chandler, he believes that the UFC should host a 4 man tournament to decide who the next 155lb champion should be.

UFC 254

On official scorecards, Justin Gaethje won the first round of the fight. At least according to two out of three judges. Both men pushed the pace and respected each other. Gaethje was able to land hard leg kicks and stay alert during the fight. However, Khabib was able to walk through power shots, eventually grab Justin, and submit him in the second round.

Michael Chandler Suggests 4 Man Lightweight Tournament

After winning the fight, Khabib cut off his gloves and told reporters that it would be his last fight. Nurmagomedov made a promise to his family that he wouldn’t continue fighting without his father. Now that Khabib has walked away from the sport, other lightweights are chomping at the bit for a taste of UFC gold.

https://twitter.com/btsportufc/status/1320297089025380353

“Let’s be honest, I’m the new guy, I’m not going to come in and say, ‘Hey guys, I deserve a title shot,’” said Chandler. “I’d love my name to be thrown into the mix. I’d love the opportunity to fight in a four-man tournament for that title. There’s all sorts of different things the UFC could do, this is the biggest martial arts sports promotion in the world and I’m excited to be a part of it. “But Conor, Poirier, myself, Ferguson,” he continued. “There’s some names that need to be fighting for a title so let’s make it happen.”

Deserving Contendership

In the opinion of many hardcore fans, Chandler should have to fight his way into contenders. Even in the eyes of Khabib, Chandler doesn’t deserve to fight for the title yet. Regardless of weighing in as a quick replacement if either Khabib or Gaethje weren’t able to make weight. Ironically, Chandler didn’t mention Gaethje, who, although lost, displayed a valiant effort against the undefeated lightweight king.

Furthermore, names like Dan Hooker and Kevin Lee have voiced their stance on wanting to make their way towards the belt.