Chan Sung Jung ‘Really Needed’ Brian Ortega’s Apology, Vows To ‘See You In The Octagon’

Chan Sung Jung Accepts Brian Ortega’s Apology, Looks Forward To Fight

Brian Ortega recently issued an apology to Chan Sung Jung, for slapping his translator and K-Pop star Jay Park. Now the Korean Zombie accepts that apology, and looks forward to the fight.

Jung was attending UFC 248 with Park, when they got into an altercation with Ortega. While the Korean Zombie went to the restroom, Brian slapped Jay Park. As a result, he was removed from the arena.

Following the incident, Ortega gave his side of the story, saying Park had been talking trash to him. Moreover, he issued an apology for his hand in the altercation. Chan Sung Jung heard the apology, and decided to respond in an Instagram post, accepting the apology.

“Everybody makes mistakes, including me. However, you were able to own up to your mistakes and apologize. There were times where I was given the opportunity to make up for my mistake and I didn’t.

I appreciate your apology. It shows that what happened last Saturday was not just “a show“ to promote our fight.

This helps me a lot because some people thought I was promoting the fight and laughed at me, which stressed me out. So I really needed your apology. Your apology helped me out a lot.

I too, apologize for trash talking. I thought my fans were enjoying it but what happened taught me to be more careful. Also, I realized this was not the person that I really am. We have only one more thing left between us and that is the fight. I will fight you and I will beat you, I really will.

Please wait until my eyes get better. I promise it won’t take long. I’ll see you in the octagon.”

At least Chan Sung Jung and Brian Ortega have gotten past their differences.