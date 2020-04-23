Chael Sonnen: Tyron Woodley Is ‘A Really Hard Fight For Israel Adesanya’

Chael Sonnen Likes Woodley’s Chances In Potential Adesanya Fight

A lot of people scoffed at the idea, when Tyron Woodley called out middleweight champ Israel Adesanya. However Chael Sonnen is among the few who believe that Woodley might actually stand a chance in that fight.

Sonnen is quite familiar with the process of moving up in weight. The middleweight title challenger has fought as high as heavyweight in Bellator, and most notably earning a light heavyweight title shot against Jon Jones. Although the latter was not a successful endeavor, he made it all the way to the semifinals of Bellator’s heavyweight tournament.

This is why Chael Sonnen takes a different approach to hearing others attempt to move up in weight. In fact, speaking with Submission Radio, he was asked about Woodley’s recent flirtation with the idea of moving up to face Israel Adesanya. The American Gangster actually thinks that the former welterweight champ would pose a solid threat to the middleweight king.

“That fight’s not gonna happen. Woodley followed that callout up by saying ‘there’s four fights I need to do at welterweight.’ Unless he wins all four, he’s not gonna bump up and get a shot to be the champ-champ if you will. But that’s actually a really hard fight for Adesanya. I mean, it really is. The hardest guy to fight is the guy one weight class below you. He’s just a little bit quicker than what you’re used to and he can go just a little bit longer because he’s a little bit lighter and he doesn’t get tired quite as fast. The hardest guy to fight is one weight underneath you. “And I realize what people are gonna do, they’re all gonna dismiss Tyron, and go ahead, because the fight’s not gonna happen anyway. But if that fight happened, that’s a lot harder and a lot closer match than many might think.”

Chael Sonnen goes on to explain that he still respects Woodley for making some noise while not much is happening in the sport. However it is worth noting that Chael’s logic is fairly flawed, given his own experience, as well as countless others who failed moving up in weight. Nevertheless, as he said, the fight will likely never happen, but it would be fun to see either way.