Chael Sonnen On ‘Little Brother’ Conor McGregor: “I Set The Table, You Studied It”

Chael Sonnen would sound off at familiar face Conor McGregor for being a ‘little, rich weirdo’ on Twitter. This would come after ‘The Notorious’ paced seriously at a TV hosting Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez. He pretended he was facing off against Holloway.

McGregor wouldn’t like Sonnen’s criticism, responding with a comment of his own.

The fighters would continue to exchange on social media in hilarious style. A few days after the banter, Sonnen would release his ‘two cents’ on the matter.

“I take my one shot at Conor McGregor,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel. “which is accurate, that he is becoming a little rich weirdo. For him to be 30 some years of age, pacing in front of a television set with somebody recording him on an iPhone. He is shirtless watching two other guys compete in a weight class he can not make…” “I’m right, that’s a weird thing to do. He could have done the same exact same thing 10 years ago and he did, and it was cool. That was the up and comer. That’s the Irish kid from Dublin, that’s McGregor. I recognize those tattoos. McGregor is willing to fight anyone at any time. He’s trying to make his way through the ranks. He’s trying to get his name out there and his brand out there.”

It’s safe to say Sonnen doesn’t recognize this young and hungry McGregor anymore. However, he still sees himself as a big brother to the Irishman.

“It was cool at 23 years old… at 33 years, he’s not that kid anymore. He’s acting the same way and that’s weird. Conor responded in a tweet right away. That pissed me off. If I’m to be fair, that upset me, I am big brother. I set the table, you studied it. I will continue to help you, I will do it over here but he may not feel that way.” “I got asked about [Conor] McGregor, who I have carried for years. In all fairness, I don’t know that Conor has a more public defender than me. And there’s been some rough times. You will look a fool defending some of Conor’s actions. I feel I know Conor. I feel I understand Conor. I feel I had a hand in creating Conor, whether I did or not, but this is how I feel. So I’ve always looked after little brother.”