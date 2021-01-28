Chael Sonnen Mocks People For Thinking Dustin Poirier Is A Better Boxer Than Conor McGregor

Some people have been making the claim that Dustin Poirier is one of the best boxers in the UFC, after knocking out Conor McGregor at UFC 257. Chael Sonnen takes issue with that idea, and has made it well known.

Heading into UFC 257, Sonnen went with the oddsmakers and picked McGregor to beat Poirier. So he was just as blown away by the outcome as the rest of the world who was watching.

Dustin got revenge on his 2014 loss to Conor by getting the TKO in the second round. This came after some hard leg kicks led to a barrage of strikes that dropped the Irishman, with Poirier finishing him on the ground.

Chael Sonnen Still Thinks Conor Is The Better Boxer

Despite the result of the fight, and Dustin Poirier declaring himself the best boxer in the UFC, Chael Sonnen does not seem to think this is the case. In fact he still feels that Conor McGregor is the better boxer.

Speaking in a recent video to his YouTube channel, Chael said that the UFC 257 main event saw Dustin succeed with leg kicks. So he did not prove his boxing skills to be superior to Conor.

“Where do you possibly get that Dustin Poirier is the better boxer than Conor McGregor? Because you saw a mixed martial fight, where the story of the fight was leg kicks?” Sonnen remarked. “I’m sorry, maybe you don’t know what boxing is. Maybe I’m reluctant to give an apology, that’s one side of the coin that needs to be considered. Or maybe you don’t know what boxing is. “But when the story of the fight is leg kicks, the biggest surprise of the fight was a takedown, the highest energy of the fight was a scramble up off the bottom, and you’re telling me we figured out who the better boxer is?”

Sonnen goes on to explain that heading into UFC 257, Poirier was already at the top of the discussion of best boxers in the UFC. However because we saw McGregor box Floyd Mayweather, that’s the only proof we have on how good an MMA fighter is at boxing.

“Even if you try to come to me and you say ‘Well, it was a hook and a straight that put Conor down,’ I don’t disagree with that. I saw that, but it was set up by leg kicks, which were set up by the treat of a takedown which happened four minutes earlier,” Sonnen said. “Conor went 30 minutes with Floyd. Do you suggest that Dustin could go 30 minutes with Floyd, if we’re talking boxing? And I’m not answering the question, I’m just asking you the question… “The story of that fight was the leg kicks, and more specifically the self kicks. And more specifically for me, the fact that Conor didn’t know how to check those kicks and said in the post-fight press conference he thought he was checking those kicks… I don’t even know what that comment means.”

Do you agree with this assessment from Chael Sonnen? Or do you think Dustin Poirier proved himself to be a better boxer than Conor McGregor?