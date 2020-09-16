Many people want to see Nick Diaz jump into the deep end for his UFC return. However Chael Sonnen has a different plan for Stockton’s favorite son.

Although he has been talking about it for a while, it seems that we are closer than ever to seeing the elder Diaz brother back in the Octagon. He recently released some footage after a test weight cut, and even though Dana White is skeptical, many people seem to think this means that he is serious about competing. Now the only remaining questions are when he will fight, and who his opponent would be upon his return.

Chael Sonnen Wants Nick Diaz vs Mike Perry

There have been a lot of opponents floated around for Nick Diaz, but the general consensus is that he should fight someone at the top of the welterweight division, in order to fast track him to a potential title shot. However someone who does not agree with that idea is the American Gangster, Chael Sonnen. Speaking on his podcast, the former three-time title challenger explained that he felt a better opponent for Diaz would be Mike Perry, who was among those who called out Nick.

“As soon as I saw (Perry call out Diaz), as I was like ‘Wait a minute, Mike Perry is calling out Nick Diaz,’ and then I think about it for two seconds and I’m like ‘My God, Mike Perry just called out Nick Diaz! There’s no fight I’d rather see more!'” Chael said. “It also seems like the fight that makes the absolute perfect amount of sense,” Sonnen continued. “Let’s not forget, the number one thing when we get Nick Diaz back isn’t a contender or a return of a champion. The number one thing that we get, is to do something we very rarely do in all of sport across the board. We can have some fun. Nick is fun, Nick is interesting, Nick is compelling. Nick’s going to come out, and he’s going to be in shape, and he’s going to go all night, and he’s going to touch you to the body, and if he gets you to the ground he’s going to go for all these wild and crazy submissions, and he’s extremely durable. He’s fun, and I do feel that booking him needs to be in that vein.”

Would you like to see Nick Diaz fight someone like Leon Edwards in his comeback? Or do you agree with Chael Sonnen, in that he should fight Mike Perry?