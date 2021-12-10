Chael Sonnen: Conor McGregor Looks ‘Extremely Bloated’ At 190 Pounds

Chael Sonnen isn’t a fan of Conor McGregor’s new physique.

McGregor has turned some heads with recent photos of him looking like a middleweight. The “Notorious” one has bulked up to 190 pounds during his recovery from a broken tibia and fibula. Conor competes in the 155-pound division although he’s had some fights at welterweight.

Chael Sonnen Concerned Over Conor McGregor’s Muscle Mass

Chael Sonnen leans towards Sean O’Malley’s recent comments. O’Malley recently questioned how beneficial Conor’s new physique would be for him in fights.

Taking to his YouTube channel, Sonnen expressed his belief that McGregor could be making a big mistake (via BJPenn.com).

“Conor is chiseled man. There’s clothing people that pay Conor to wear their stuff. He’s got this fantastic build. That picture of him at 190 [lbs], I can’t give those same compliments. He looked like he was extremely bloated. “And when somebody weighs 190 – that’s used to weighing 155, 175; what you have to wonder is how. How did you get this big? Why? The answer to me seems redundantly obvious. “You’re not training. You cannot train the way you need to prepare in MMA, which we’re well aware. We are well aware that Conor is not. He’s got the hurt leg and he’s not doing what he is used to. “He’s not jumping rope. He’s not running. He’s not pulling the sled. He’s not sparring. We get it. He’s having to do other exercises. But that’s always important to know because that’s what Sean’s talking about. “If you’re not doing our sport, who gives a damn what you weigh? If your calorie deficit to intake got so far out of control, that you’re bigger than you’ve ever been, that’s not a good thing.”

McGregor has been out of action since his July trilogy with Dustin Poirier. At first, the “Notorious” one appeared eager to get back inside the Octagon. He’s thought better of things, however, and has decided not to rush the healing process.

McGregor snapped his tibia and fibula during the third fight with Poirier at UFC 264 in Las Vegas. His coach, John Kavanagh, says “Mystic Mac” is preparing for a comeback in 2022.