Chael Sonnen Sees All Misdemeanor Charges Dismissed From Las Vegas Hotel Incident

Chael Sonnen remains undefeated as always.

The former UFC and Bellator star was handed five citations for misdemeanor battery following a hotel incident that took place at the Luxor Hotel and Casino Las Vegas last month.

As per reports, Sonnen was “banging on the door of a hotel room” and took part in a physical altercation with a couple. There were said to be five separate victims in the incident.

Brendan Schaub notably claimed Sonnen was defending his wife after a drunk man was making obscene comments about her. Sonnen has yet to comment on the whole incident.

Although he wasn’t arrested or placed in jail, Sonnen was handed the citations by the Las Vegas police.

Just over a month on from the incident, those charges were dismissed in a Las Vegas court on Thursday as reported by ESPN’s Marc Raimondi.

“The misdemeanor battery case against Chael Sonnen was dismissed without prejudice today in Las Vegas Justice Court, per online records. Sonnen was issued five citations last month stemming from a hotel incident in which he was accused of battery against five people.”

Chael Sonnen Can Move On

All in all, it’s great news for “The Bad Guy” who can now move on from this chapter. Perhaps, now that the charges are dismissed, we’ll finally get the full story as to what happened.

The timing is good as well, as Sonnen is set to make his debut as an analyst for Khabib Nurmagomedov’s promotion Eagle FC.

The Bad Guy hits South Beach 🌴@ChaelSonnen joins #EagleFC as an analyst! pic.twitter.com/6GjZeIhpqi — Eagle Fight Club (@EagleFightClub) January 25, 2022

Eagle FC’s next event EFC 44 takes place Friday in Miami, Florida. It will be the promotion’s first-ever North American show and features names such as Tyrone Spong, Sergei Kharitonov, Rashad Evans, Ray Borg and more.