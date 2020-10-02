Justin Gaethje faces Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title unification encounter that will headline UFC 254. The pay-per-view event is scheduled to take place on October 24 on the UFC’s Fight Island. Since the fight was announced, fans have taken to social media to express their beliefs on who will win the battle. While the general public seems to be split 50/50 between the winner, everyone can agree that the fight is Khabib’s toughest test to date. Chael Sonnen, however, didn’t have a difficult time breaking down the fight and choosing a winner between Khabib and Justin.

“The Highlight” Justin Gaethje obtained the opportunity to face “The Eagle” after his dramatic fifth-round TKO win over Tony Ferguson. Subsequently, at UFC 249, Gaethje’s win helped him become the interim UFC lightweight champion. It was Ferguson’s first loss since 2012, snapping his 12 fight win streak.

Chael Sonnen Predicts Khabib to Beat Justin Gaethje

Now, the talk of the community is trying to choose a winner between Nurmagomedov and Gaethje. So, Chael Sonnen spoke to Submission Radio about the matchup. There, he revealed who he thinks will win, and how they will get it done.

“I would predict that Khabib is going to win,” said Chael. “But, I would not debunk anything that you just said (in regards to Gaethje having the tools to beat Khabib.) It’s a very interesting match. Look, Khabib wins every fight the same (way.) He throws you down and bludgeons you. But Justin Gaethje’s never been held down and bludgeoned. That’s one of the problems.”.

The Path to Victory

Sonnen stated that he believes Khabib will win. However, Gaethje will be a tough opponent, and their fight will end up differently than Khabib’s in the past. Because Gaethje is a wrestler, it’ll be tougher for Khabib. However, he’s not so sure that Justin’s current wrestling is refined enough.

“I don’t know that Gaethje has been refining those skills enough over the years,” said Chael. ” I can tell you that Justin Gaethje in college would not get taken down and held down by Khabib. Now, if he’s gotten away from his wrestling. I don’t really know what that training looks like.”

Predicting the Outcome

What do fans make of Chael’s analysis of the big UFC 254 lightweight title showdown? Will Gaethje’s collegiate wrestling base assist him in combating the mauling style of Khabib? Or, will Nurmagemedov turn Justin into another statistical notch, on his undefeated warpath?