Chad Mendes To Make BKFC Debut At Knucklemania 2 Against ‘Famez’

Chad Mendes is back, but it’s not inside the Octagon.

‘Money’ Makes His Debut

The former UFC title challenger will be diving into a new sport altogether. Mendes is now a bare-knuckle boxer. He will be entering the ring on Feb. 19, where he will debut under the BKFC banner.

It will be no ordinary event, when ‘Money’ makes it to the arena. BKFC will hold the second annual ‘KnuckleMania’ card on that date, in Hollywood, Florida. It has been revealed that Mendes will be making his debut against bare-knuckle boxer Joshuah Alvarez, better known as ‘Famez’. MMA Junkie would be first to report the matchup.

“It’s been a lifelong grind and it ain’t over yet!” Mendes said of the booking. “Feb 19 I’m bringing the heat in Florida.”

Mendes’ Signing

Mendes had signed with BKFC in a shocker, back in August. The retired fighter was still under UFC contract, however the promotion granted him permission to strike a multi-deal with BKFC. The former UFC Featherweight will be moving up a weight class. He will debut at lightweight when he competes next month.

Mendes hasn’t fought since 2018, where he suffered a TKO loss to current UFC champ Alexander Volkanovski. Having lost 3 out of his last 4 fights, Mendes would retire from MMA following this loss.

In his time away from the Octagon, Mendes has found a new passion for boxing. The former UFC title challenger has fallen in love with his hands. Mendes would post many videos of him hitting the mitts with great power and precision. His skill in the gym would eventually catch BKFC’s eye.

Getting Back On Track

He draws BKFC fighter Joshuah Alvarez in his first outing. Alvarez is 1-1 as a bare-knuckle boxer. ‘Famez’ last lost to Arthur Walcott-Ceesay BKFC 22, last November.

He will look to bounce back against the UFC veteran when they meet in Hollywood, Florida next month.