Cesar Almeida Stops Donte Johnson In First Round At UFC 334 – Highlights

Cesar Almeida ended Donte Johnson’s unbeaten run with a first-round TKO at UFC 334, stopping the American with strikes at 3:20. Saturday’s bout opened the televised preliminary card at Madison Square Garden in New York, moving the event from its early preliminaries into the next broadcast block.

Although both athletes normally compete at middleweight, this meeting was contested at a 190-pound catchweight. Johnson registered 189 pounds and Almeida 189.6 at the official weigh-ins. Their measurements were therefore within the agreed limit, rather than being misses against the usual middleweight allowance. Neither man was competing for a championship. The pairing was part of the promotion’s October announcement of three additions to the New York card.

The matchup paired a 27-year-old prospect with a 38-year-old Brazilian striker. Johnson arrived with nine professional victories and no defeats, including seven knockout wins and seven first-round finishes. His UFC run had produced three different routes to victory: a submission of Sedriques Dumas, a split decision over Cody Brundage and a knockout of Eric McConico Jr. Almeida brought a background in kickboxing to the assignment. At 73 inches tall, he stood five inches above Johnson on their listed measurements, though both had a 74-inch reach. That meant the height difference did not come with a corresponding advantage in listed arm length. Johnson trains at Gnosis Combat Sports.

Round 1: Johnson survives one knockdown, but not the next

Johnson pushed forward with his jab and low kicks, trying to crowd Almeida before the veteran could establish his rhythm. A Superman punch and straight combinations gave the American different entries, while the Brazilian answered with punches to the head and body. Almeida connected with hooks from both hands and worked behind his own jab as the exchanges developed.

A right hand dropped Johnson, and Almeida followed him down with punches before briefly looking for a guillotine. The American recovered to his feet, but the danger had not passed. He tried to fire back while absorbing more shots, leaving the fight in close quarters rather than creating a prolonged reset at distance.

⚠️ LO MANDÓ A DORMIR ⚠️ El veterano César Almeida termina la pelea y la racha del prospecto Donte Johnson🫨#Polymarket #UFC334 | Estamos en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/hI43iE8eCg — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 15, 2026

Almeida then landed the right hook that put Johnson down again. A follow-up punch brought referee Jason MacDonald in to stop the action. There was no second round and no scorecard decision; the finish came before either corner could make adjustments between rounds.

QUE FUE ESOOOO? ‼️ Vean toda la secuencia 😮‍💨 Almeida termina la pelea y termina con el invicto de Johnson 🧨#Polymarket #UFC334 | Estamos en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/LNYsK3fyHx — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 15, 2026

Almeida’s accuracy separates the striking totals

The final statistics credited Almeida with 28 significant strikes from 47 attempts, against Johnson’s 16 from 42. Total landed strikes were 35–16. Almeida connected on 12 significant head strikes at distance, six to the body and two to the legs. Seven additional significant head strikes were recorded on the ground and one in the clinch.

Johnson’s recorded significant strikes all came at distance: 10 to the head, three to the body and three to the legs. Almeida was credited with one successful takedown from one attempt and 22 seconds of control; Johnson attempted none. Those grappling figures accompanied an otherwise striking-led contest, not a prolonged wrestling exchange.

Oficial, la victoria por la vía del TKO es para César Almeida 💢#Polymarket #UFC334 | Estamos en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/0Hs0t44u62 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 15, 2026

The victory halted Almeida’s two-fight losing streak. The opponents had previously trained together, adding familiarity to a meeting in which neither used a lengthy feeling-out phase. The preceding early-preliminary bout had gone the distance, with Melquizael Costa defeating Jared Gordon by unanimous decision. The card continued with Jim Miller against Terrance McKinney scheduled next.