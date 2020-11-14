Donald Cerrone is set to return to the lightweight division next year.

The 37-year-old revealed that he would be making the move back down to 155 pounds on Instagram on Saturday.

“2021 I’m coming in hot. Back to lightweight, Back on a mission!! Back to setting Records”

Cerrone Looking For Change In Fortune

Cerrone has competed at welterweight in his last three outings.

He would notably suffer a 40-second TKO defeat to Conor McGregor at UFC 246 earlier this year. He followed it up with a close unanimous decision defeat to Anthony Pettis and most recently a majority decision draw with Niko Price in September.

Overall, “Cowboy” is winless in his last five and will be looking for a change in fortune in his old division.

Having originally competed in the lightweight division since joining the UFC in 2011, Cerrone would move up to welterweight in 2016 where he enjoyed an impressive 4-0 start. However, he would lose four of his next six fights prompting a move back down to lightweight.

Once again, Cerrone had a promising start with impressive wins over Alexander Hernandez and Al Iaquinta before embarking on his most recent winless run.

In recent years, he has spoken of wanting to become a champion and with the supposed retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Cerrone may have seemingly seen a clearer path to gold.