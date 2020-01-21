Donald Cerrone Attended Afterparty Following Hospital Release

Cerrone Upbeat After McGregor Loss

Just because he lost to Conor McGregor, it doesn’t mean Donald Cerrone will stop enjoying life.

Cerrone suffered a 40-second TKO defeat to McGregor in the first round of their UFC 246 headliner this past weekend in Las Vegas. It was a particularly disappointing loss for “Cowboy” who many expected to perform much better despite now being on a three-fight losing streak.

Regardless, he remained in good spirits during his post-fight interview. He would later miss the post-fight press conference because he was transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

"Cowboy" Cerrone was transported for to a local hospital for precautionary reasons. #UFC246 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) January 19, 2020

That visit didn’t stop Cerrone from attending his own afterparty. The 36-year-old was pictured at On The Record speakeasy and club in Las Vegas where he took pictures with his wife as well as with Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner.

You can see the images below:

Photos: Donald Cerrone's UFC 246 afterparty in Las Vegas https://t.co/mx5zkqeFhm — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) January 21, 2020

Of course, Cerrone wasn’t the only one partying after UFC 246.

McGregor was as well as he was reportedly at the Encore Beach Club at the Wynn Las Vegas till 4 a.m. local time. He was dancing, taking pictures and signing autographs.