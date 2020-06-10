Henry Cejudo is currently living his best life. Now that Cejudo has retired from the sport of mixed martial arts, he’s become more transparent about his personal life. The further Henry gets away from his time in the octagon, the closer he is appearing to be his true self. Long gone are the days when the “King of Cringe” personality would click on whenever a camera is present. Although Henry is retired, he’s stated that he would come back to the octagon for the right price and right opponent. To prove it, Cejudo showed a video of him continuing to train with the legendary “Iron” Mike Tyson.

Cejudo after Retirement

Both Cejudo and Tyson have seemed to hit it off lately as friends. Appearing on the Joe Rogan Experience, Cejduo even documented a psychedelic journey on DMT with Tyson. The pair are so close, that Henry even refers to Tyson as “Uncle Mike.”

For months, Tyson has teased a return to the sport of boxing. He’s released countless videos on social media of himself showing off his trademark power and lighting quick speed. With powerful hooks and swift head movement, fans have become extremely excited for the return of Tyson, if it happens.

Cejudo Trains with Mike Tyson

Now, Cejudo has jumped on board with showing off his training skills. In a video on social media, Henry showcased boxing techniques learned from Tyson. Mike himself appeared in the video instructing Cejudo on his techniques.

Training with the legendary @kingsmma_hb and the watchful eye of Uncle Mike. #C4 🏆🏆🏆+🏆 pic.twitter.com/KOkOnYq3Fy — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 10, 2020

“Training with the legendary Kings MA and the watchful eye of Uncle Mike,” wrote Cejudo on Twitter.

Making a Return

In the tweet, Triple C also used the hashtag “C4.” Which, would indicate that he would like to become a quadruple champion. Earlier in the week, Henry said that a potential fight with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski would entice him to make a return to the sport.

If Henry can secure the bout, making the return should be relatively smooth. Especially because he’s never really stopped training.