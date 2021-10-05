Former UFC Double Champ Henry Cejudo Wants Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight Title Fight

Henry Cejudo would come back to MMA for a chance to face UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Not only does Cejudo want the fight, but he’s optimistic that UFC President Dana White would allow it to happen.

Legacy of Cejudo

Cejudo, aka “Triple C,” retired from in-ring competition after defeating Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. The victory gave Cejudo a title defense of the UFC’s bantamweight championship. Henry retired from the sport on a six-fight winning streak and vowed to only return to the octagon if Dana White paid him handsomely.

Cejudo Wants Volkanovski Fight

These days, it seems like Henry just wants a chance to beat Volkanovski, who many are now considering to be the greatest featherweight that the UFC has ever seen.

“I believe that I am entitled to skip the whole d**n line and fight Volkanovski,” said Cejudo. ” I’ve defended my flyweight belt against Demetrious Johnson. I beat TJ Dillashaw, I knocked out Marlon Moraes, and I defended against Dominick Cruz, the greatest bantamweight of all-time. And the fashion that I’ve done it? Hate the persona, hate the cringe, hate the character, but facts are facts man, ” finished Henry.

He spoke about Dana White and how Dana promised Henry that he would never doubt him. Furthermore, that while many believe that Alex has a size advantage, Henry welcomes the challenge.

‘It’s not even a challenge against Volkanovski. I know he’s probably a little afraid. He knows that this flyweight could potentially beat him. This challenge is for Dana White. Dana White said that he would never doubt me. (Volkanovski) is two inches taller than me and if that’s what intimidates you guys, than you guys are crazy.

Perhaps if Cejudo would defeat Volkanovski, Dana White would finally be on board with entering Cejudo into the GOAT conversation; indeed, because he’s been vocal about Cejudo’s successes falling short of the benchmark.