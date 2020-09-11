After defeating Dominick Cruz at UFC 249, Henry Cejudo decided to hang up the gloves and call it a career. Usually, when that happens with high profile fighters, the crowd pays their reverences and wishes the fighter the best of luck going forward. But, with Cejudo, fans weren’t buying the retirement. Not even one bit. Now, Cejudo seems to want a shot at UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. With a win over Alex, Cejudo would like to introduce the world to “C4.”

Honestly, it’s still up for debate if Cejudo is officially retired. Even though he said it, his manager still believes that he will fight. If that’s the case, Henry will more than likely require the UFC to upgrade his paycheck majorly.

Cejudo Asks Dana White for Featherweight Title Fight

Initially, Henry said that the UFC would be able to keep him around if they added more 0s to his contact. But, acquiring more gold might be sufficient enough to seal the deal. Cejudo took to social media to once again call out Volkanovski for a chance at being a three-weight UFC champion.

Dear @danawhite a beg you to allow me to introduce myself to the world as C4! #bendtheknee pic.twitter.com/hKokjxvzV9 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 10, 2020

“Dear @danawhite, a beg you to allow me to introduce myself to the world as C4! #bendtheknee,” wrote Cejudo on Twitter.

Securing the Volkanovski Fight for Cejudo

Fighting Volk would have unquestionable importance for Henry Cejudo. He could do what nobody else has ever done, by becoming the first triple champ in UFC history. Which, would make it hard to argue the status of becoming the undisputed GOAT.

On the other hand, his case is hurt by the losses on his record and lack on consecutive title defenses, which are not issues for the other contenders for that title. At the end of the day, it seems like this fight will not happen, either way, keeping Henry retired.

Especially because the UFC doesn’t seem to be in love with the idea. And, if Cejudo isn’t fighting for gold, his price tag these days in much more than the UFC is willing to shell out.