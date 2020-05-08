Henry Cejudo Doesn’t Think He’ll Ever Want to Fight TJ Dillashaw Again After EPO Suspension

Henry Cejudo Will Never Fight TJ Dillashaw Again Due to Doping

Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw has been eyeing a comeback ever since the fourth quarter of last year. Furthermore, TJ has stated that he would like to jump into the fire and return to a title fight. However, it seems like that won’t be happening. At least at long as Henry Cejudo is still champion. Cejudo recently shared that he would never fight TJ Dillashaw again due to his positive test results of EPO, which led to a lengthy suspension from the promotion.

Last year, former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw admitted to doping when led to a failed USADA test. Accepting the punishment, Dillashaw voluntarily relinquished the bantamweight championship after USADA and the New York State Athletic Commission found EPO. Dillashaw began his 12-month suspension on January 19th, 2019, which is the day he lost to Cejudo at UFC Brooklyn.

Cejudo on Potentially Facing TJ Dillashaw Again

Cejudo recently spoke during Media Day about the possibility of facing Dillashaw in the future. And from the sound of things, it looks like that ship has sailed.

“I don’t even think I ever want to fight that dude ever again,” said Cejudo. “I truly mean that he has to get his mind right, he’s got to be fair,” he continued. “He has got to go through the line, who knows how long he’s been doing this for. It’s unfortunate, but that’s just what I feel deep inside. I don’t even know if I could stand next to him and do a staredown. It’s false. I feel weird saying all those bad things.”

The Possibility of a Rematch

Of course, it’s still very possible that Cejudo and Dillashaw end up fighting again down the line. Especially if Dominick Cruz were to dethrone Cejudo and TJ became the #1 contender for the title. However, for now, it’s safe to say that the Cejudo vs Dillashaw rematch is chalked.