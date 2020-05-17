Ali Abdelaziz: Henry Cejudo Will “Fight By the End of Summer”, Not Retiring

Henry Cejudo Not Retiring, Will Fight this Summer According to Management

After defeating Dominick Cruz at UFC 249, Henry Cejudo decided to hang up the gloves and call it a career. Usually, when that happens with high profile fighters, the crowd pays their respects and wishes the fighter the best of luck going forward. But, with Cejudo, fans weren’t buying the retirement. Not even one bit. Now that the dust has settled, it looks like Henry will not be retiring and fight during the summertime. At least according to his longtime manager Ali Abdelaziz.

During the co-main event of the UFC 249, Henry Cejudo defeated Dominick Cruz via TKO. The win marked Cejudo’s first successful bantamweight title defense. Although many people thought that the stoppage was early, Henry landed a knee that secured him the win.

When the post-fight octagon interview happened, Cejudo told Joe Rogan that he would be retiring from the sport. Fans and other mixed martial artists admitted that they weren’t buying the retirement. And, that it was just a potential stunt to gain even more attention.

Ali on Henry Cejudo Retiring

Now that the fight is over, Cejudo seems to be enjoying his “retirement.” His coach stated that Cejudo could potentially come out of retirement if UFC President Dana White added another 0 at the end of his paychecks. Furthermore, his manager Ali Abdelaziz spoke to TMZ Sports and seems to think that Cejudo could fight as early as this summer.

Ali Abdelaziz on Henry Cejudo retiring

“These guys (Ali’s fighters, including Henry Cejudo) are at their prime. Henry’s coming into his prime. How you gonna retire in your prime,” said Ali. “Henry has everybody on their knees right now. I don’t think he’s gonna retire. You’re gonna see him fight by the summer.”

Making a Matchup

The news of Cejudo potentially fighting this summer isn’t shocking at all. Especially because of the fans not buying it in the first place. But, when Cejudo finally decides to return to the octagon, who should he face? Should it be Jose Aldo? Or, should it be a surging bantamweight or flyweight contender?