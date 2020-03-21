Henry Cejudo Mocks Conor McGregor, Tells Him To Work On Takedown Defense For Gaethje Fight

Cejudo Mocks ‘Pussycat’ McGregor

Henry Cejudo continues to campaign for Justin Gaethje to fight Conor McGregor next.

McGregor recently posted an Instagram story showing him striking the pads as he looks to remain in fight shape amid the current situation worldwide with the coronavirus pandemic.

Cejudo, however, believes McGregor should be working on his takedown defense rather than his striking in preparation for Gaethje.

“And that’s actually what the problem is! @TheNotoriousMMA you should be working your your takedown defense #Mctapper @Justin_Gaethje would destroy in round one! #pussycat“

Cejudo also called for McGregor to fight Gaethje last month as well.

Gaethje — who along with Cejudo is managed by Ali Abdelaziz — has been campaigning for a fight with the Irishman ever since the latter planned on returning to action.

However, UFC president Dana White remained adamant that McGregor would face the winner of the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson title fight that is scheduled to take place next month.

Of course, the status of that fight at UFC 249 is uncertain given the current coronavirus pandemic, but if it is delayed, McGregor would have no choice but to face someone else in the time being.

All signs would point to Gaethje if he plans on fighting another lightweight.