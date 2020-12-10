Henry Cejudo and Cody Garbrandt went at it on social media and not for the first time.

Cejudo has long claimed that current champion Deiveson Figueiredo was simply babysitting the flyweight title he previously held until he vacated it.

Ahead of his title defense against Brandon Moreno at UFC 256 this weekend, Figuiredo responded to Cejudo’s comments stating how he would love to shut him up in the future.

Cejudo used that as an opportunity to take a shot at Garbrandt, who was initially set to challenge Figueiredo for the title at UFC 255 last month until injuries forced him to pull out.

“Hey @Cody_Nolove wait in line! Looks like the #rentschamp still misses me more.❤️@Daico_Deiveson if you can tell me in English I may consider it. But until then, go get hooked on phonics. #4everTripleC #bendtheknee 🏆🏆🏆”

Hey @Cody_Nolove wait in line! Looks like the #rentschamp still misses me more.❤️@Daico_Deiveson if you can tell me in English I may consider it. But until then, go get hooked on phonics. #4everTripleC #bendtheknee 🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/xvPLv6FYvZ — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 9, 2020

Garbrandt: Why Wait Until March?

Naturally, it didn’t take long for “No Love” to respond who called for Cejudo to come out of retirement and fight him.

“Why do we need to wait March 6th, I gave you the date you pick the weight. I don’t give a f*ck about the title, if you proclaim yourself the king then don’t be a coward. Don’t run away when you are in your prime, the biggest fights lay ahead.”

Why do we need to wait March 6th, I gave you the date you pick the weight. I don’t give a fuck about the title, if you proclaim yourself the king then don’t be a coward. Don’t run away when you are in your prime, the biggest fights lay ahead. https://t.co/JfR3HTHSHQ — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) December 9, 2020

Cejudo didn’t seem to be too interested though.

“My legacy is written and will never be broken. You are what I call a appetizer before the main course. You simply have no juice for me playboy. Stay up, keep that chin nice and strong for me. 💋 🏆🏆🏆”

My legacy is written and will never be broken. You are what I call a appetizer before the main course. You simply have no juice for me playboy. Stay up, keep that chin nice and strong for me. 💋 🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/x9d5JZJDOw — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 10, 2020

That didn’t surprise Garbrandt.

“Your legacy will be written as a coward who stepped down in his prime when his biggest fights are ahead. No king steps down in his prime there is no honor in that, the self proclaimed king is weak and sensed the declined as the divisions rise, long live the coward!!”

Your legacy will be written as a coward who stepped down in his prime when his biggest fights are ahead. No king steps down in his prime there is no honor in that, the self proclaimed king is weak and sensed the declined as the divisions rise, long live the coward!! https://t.co/lyogSJvT3Z — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) December 10, 2020

It then continued and continued.

“ Nice one… I can’t believe your chin held up while posting this” https://t.co/2W0mMItsME — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 10, 2020

“ Cody I expect a gift for Grandfather’s day since TJ is my son and you are his” https://t.co/zqoZQYIpve pic.twitter.com/SaAEyeGMY4 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 10, 2020

Lol that’s all you can say, you call all these fighters out to stay relevant. Now you are even calling YouTubers out, you do not wish to fight. Long live the coward. https://t.co/yK9UMxFoav — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) December 10, 2020

Even UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan decided to step in as he took a shot at both Cejudo and Garbrandt at the same time.

“No Chin have a good point here”

No Chin have a good point here https://t.co/LLN0LObarj — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) December 10, 2020

That led to Cejudo and Garbrandt firing back at Yan.

Can’t wait till you lose to flavor flave stunt double @funkmasterMMA you #rentachamp keep polishing my belt baby 💋🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/uqTvEMsNbV — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 10, 2020

And when will you defend yours??? We are all waiting. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/6iEOd2YszE — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) December 10, 2020

This social media beef isn’t likely to end anytime soon going by the looks of things.