Some call him the king of cringe. Others may refer to him as Triple C. But, the majority of society still refers to the former UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion as Henry Cejudo. Cejudo hasn’t been retired from the sport of mixed martial arts for long. However, he seems to be living his best life during his time away from the UFC. Recently, Cejudo appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast which now streams exclusively on Spotify. During his time on the show, Cejudo revealed a psychedelic trip to Rogan under the influence of DMT.

It didn’t take long for Cejudo to enjoy every moment of his retirement in the public eye. Although Cejudo appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience once before, it was a different version of the former double champion. It was all about the fight game, training, and being the best.

Henry Cejudo Documents Psysodelic Story While on DMT From Toad Poison

Now that Henry has a girlfriend and more time on his hands, he’s able to showcase even more of himself to the world. Fans would have never thought that a machine like Cejudo would experiment with drugs. But, he revealed his experience with DMT on the show. Furthermore, he detailed his friendship with Mike Tyson.

“I became good friends with him, I call him Uncle Mike because he always schools you a lot. Every time he sees me, he compliments me but he also schools me a lot about the toad and I said, ‘Let’s do it Uncle Mike!’ He’s like, ‘Are you sure you want to?’ And I’m like ‘yeah man, you’ve been talking about it for a minute!’” “They have this nice setup with the rituals. So we go out to Antigua which is an island off the Caribbean. We are out there and we have a shaman and Mike goes first.” “He’s going a bit crazy because what that does is as you say, you open up a lot of your demons that you’ve probably been holding onto for a minute. So I’m seeing Mike twisting and turning, I don’t want to talk about that stuff, but he’s talking about a lot of his past. As you said, he’s an idol and a legend, that’s the way I look at Mike too. So I’m over here almost tripping out but at the same time intrigued.” “So then I go up and I do it.”

Henry Explains Reasoning for Trying DMT

I always kid of wanted answers about if this is the path and whatnot. It took me to my mom’s first love, man. It showed me in a storyline, almost like a movie, how I was born, how my mom had me. How when I was eight years old she had my sister so I was no longer the youngest and how my mom kind of, in all fairness, pushed me to the side. Leaving home at the age of seventeen and substituting my mom’s love for self-fulfillment in wrestling and mixed martial arts.” “It brought me back to when I was a little kid like maybe four or five when I would cry to my mom. I remember as a kid we would go from L.A. to New Mexico in Greyhound (busses) and we’d never stop at McDonald’s or things like that. As a kid, you don’t know you’re poor. But what it did was it brought me back to that person who created me and my mom’s love. It like resurrected something in me and I was crying and asking for forgiveness. I was speaking Spanish and saying ‘Mom forgive me.’” “It was something scary in some ways, it takes you out of your body. It’s almost like you’re in judgment day and you’re the one being convicted, and you’re the judge too. But it’s giving you this certain peace, it’s like telling you that you’re so dead, but you’re alive. It’s the truth, Joe! I don’t know which ones you had, but I can only share what I experienced. It was cool, man. Because I was able to do it with special people.”

Rallying the Fans

Now that fans know more about Cejudo and his experiences with DMT, it is easier to like him? The “King of Cringe” gimmick appears to be in the past for the former champion. Hopefully, more relatable content pieces could sway fans into liking Cejudo for more than his skills. That way, if he ever returns, it will be to a massive swell of fanfare.