Henry Cejudo is seemingly open to the possibility of a rematch with TJ Dillashaw.

Dillashaw last competed in January 2019 when he suffered a first-round TKO defeat to Cejudo in their flyweight title fight. Dillashaw would later vacate his bantamweight title and receive a two-year suspension after it was revealed he had tested positive for EPO.

However, with Dillashaw’s comeback fast approaching this coming January, there is excitement over who the former bantamweight champion could potentially face upon his return.

Bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen has called for a number one contender fight with Dillashaw and believes it makes the most sense especially with Aljamain Sterling set to challenge Petr Yan for the 135-pound title next year.

Cejudo Teases Dillashaw Rematch

However, Cejudo — who retired from mixed martial arts earlier this year after defending the bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz — teased it could be him fighting the former Team Alpha Male fighter.

“How about a TJ Dillashaw-Triple C 2? How does that sound for you guys?” Cejudo asked in a recent interview with Helen Yee. “He can probably beat all those other guys but he knows. He knows who his kryptonite is.”

However, when asked when a potential rematch with Dillashaw could happen, Cejudo would change his mind and state he wasn’t really thinking of the former bantamweight champion.

“Oh my god, TJ Dillashaw could bend the knee. He knows who his nightmare is,” Cejudo added. “I don’t know yet, he’s not even in my thoughts to be quite honest with you. I knocked him out in 32 seconds.”

Cejudo has repeatedly teased a comeback in recent months and while it’s very possible he does return to action soon, it is more likely to be for a belt which is why he has been challenging featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.