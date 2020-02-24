Henry Cejudo vs. Jose Aldo Finalized For UFC 250

Cejudo, Aldo Set To Collide In Brazil

Henry Cejudo is set to defend his bantamweight title against Jose Aldo.

The fight — which is expected to be the headliner — will take place at UFC 250 at Sao Paulo, Brazil, on May 9 as per ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

“Breaking: UFC bantamweight champ Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo), aka Triple C, will defend his title against featherweight GOAT Jose Aldo (@josealdojunior) at UFC 250 on May 19 [9] in São Paulo, Brazil, per Dana White and additional sources.”

Cejudo hasn’t competed since coming from behind to defeat Marlon Moraes via third-round TKO to win the vacant bantamweight title last June. He later underwent shoulder surgery.

Aldo, meanwhile, last faced Moraes as well but suffered a razor-thin split decision loss to “Magic” in their UFC 245 encounter in December. Many observers — including Cejudo and UFC president Dana White — felt Aldo won the fight.

Cejudo proceeded to campaign to fight Aldo with the latter reciprocating. Just over two months since, the Brazilian will now get his shot at becoming a two-division champion on home turf despite being on a two-fight losing streak. In total, the former featherweight king has lost five of his last eight outings.

However, getting title shots off losses seems to be the trend in the UFC now.