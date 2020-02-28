Cat Zingano Removes Breast Implants Following Extreme Sickness, Shows Off Scars

Cat Zingano Proudly Shares Scars From Removing Breast Implants

Cat Zingano recently had to get her breast implants removed. She explains the decision, and shows off the scars from her procedure.

Zingano revealed the choice to have her breast implants removed in a recent Instagram post. The photo displays extensive scarring under her breasts, which is she is proud to show. Moreover, she explains the sickness that led to the decision to get them removed.

“This is my first photo shoot since I had my big surgery. I sensed and researched #BII a couple years ago but I didn’t believe in the severity and didn’t want to risk the change in vanity until I was watching it start to really kick my ass. I got sick, so sick, without explanation. I went to @drlujeanfeng and saw/met both men and women suffering from the same implant toxicity. Some had had implants for decades, some had had implants for months. Although I loved my curves, and I don’t regret the decision to fix my breasts after I had my son, if I knew then what I know now, I’d have made different choices. I have felt so much better since the explant. I’ve seen first hand how much worse it can get and I was extremely supported by my friend and fellow patient @shuriecremona who can inform you much more intelligently about it. I’m still rehabbing my lungs, ribs, endocrine system, muscles and some other related issues, however, my close people and I can all agree that I’m doing much better than they have seen in a long long time.

My training has improved ten-fold (just watch my videos) and I feel so much improvement overall. I’m told there’s so much more recovery to come too!

This photo shoot was about TRUE LOVE for my body and TRUE FREEDOM for my health. Thank you for being supportive. This was a big and intimidating decision and something that I encourage anyone with random, stubborn and undiagnosable symptoms to look up. It’s not just breast implants fucking people up, it’s an immune system attack because of foreign objects being placed inside the body… look it up and see if and where it fits. Some people are completely fine with implants, some people end up dead. The FDA is now required to label implants with this caution of health risk. Do your research. Much love. Wear your scars. 📸 @ericcoleman“

Although she is maintaining a positive mindset, this is still terrible for Zingano to have to go through. The former title challenger was recently released from the UFC, but is expected to debut in Bellator later this year. She says that she is doing better, now that she is no longer dealing with Breast Implant Illness (BII). So hopefully she can get back to action soon, as she has not fought since 2018.

MiddleEasy is wishing Cat Zingano continued recovery during this healing process. As always, she continues to be an inspiration after every seemingly massive setback in her life.