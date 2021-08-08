Song Yadong Edges Casey Kenney In Close Decision – UFC 265 Results (Highlights)

Casey Kenney takes on Song Yadong to open up the main card of UFC 265 in Houston, TX.

Round 1:

Casey Kenney opens up the round with many feints and many body kicks. Yadong would look to also stand and trade shots, unleashing devastating power with every punch. Kenney would look to outpoint and evade, targeting Song’s body with kicks. Near the end of the round, Kenney would trip up Song. Song would pop right up in the small moment of danger, Kenney would attempt a guillotine on his opponent while in the clinch. The two would separate. Round ends.

Round 2:

Kenney would chase Song down, but Song being on the back foot would have rush into the pocket with multiple striking combos to keep Kenney guessing. Kenney would continue to pour on the pressure as Song loaded up on his punches. Kenney shoots for a takedown that is easily stuffed by Song. Song would throw massive overhands that stung Kenney but Kenney would stand his ground, firing his own counters.

Round 3:

Song gets right after it at the start of the final bell. Song turned up the speed and increased his work rate in the third round. Kenney would take some early punishment with the constant pace of Song and would look to work from a distance, landing many teep kicks to the body of Song.

In between the exchanges, Kenney lands a beautiful headkick in the middle of the round. Song isn’t fazed and continues to push the pace. Kenney shoots for another takedown in hopes of success on the ground. He would not find any as Song stuffed it with ease. Seconds later, Kenney goes for another level change and fails. Song taunts Kenney and throws body kicks. The two slug it out in the last round. Kenney is finally able to secure a takedown with 10 seconds left on the clock. Kenney finishes on top with some ground and pound before the last horn.

Official result: Song Yadong defeats Casey Kenney via split decision

Check out the highlights below:

Starting to heat up in RD 2 🔥 #UFC265 pic.twitter.com/JxX53FOYMy — UFC (@ufc) August 8, 2021

Casey Kenney climbed the cage after he lost a split decision to Song Yadong at #UFC265 pic.twitter.com/i5kb0m2z1T — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 8, 2021

Went the distance ⚡️



🇨🇳 @SongYadongMMA is back in the win column via split decision at #UFC265! pic.twitter.com/bOyg4cRSXV — UFC (@ufc) August 8, 2021