Carlos Prates vs. Michael Morales Set For Interim Title At UFC 336

Carlos Prates and Michael Morales will fight for the interim UFC welterweight championship at UFC 336 on January 30, 2027, in Toronto. The promotion announced the matchup during Saturday’s UFC 333 broadcast.

The broadcaster’s accompanying announcement stated:

Carlos Prates and Michael Morales will face off at #UFC336 for the interim welterweight title!

Broadcast explains the interim championship

Jon Anik said the UFC had worked with Islam Makhachev and his team toward a January defense, but the champion informed the promotion earlier this week that he would not be ready. Anik said the approaching Ramadan period pushed the anticipated defense window to between May and July. That is a projected window, not an announced return date or an injury diagnosis.

Daniel Cormier endorsed the pairing as a way to determine who faces the champion. He praised Morales’ physicality and Prates’ performance against Jack Della Maddalena. Neither commentator announced that Makhachev had surrendered his championship.

Prates arrives after beating two former champions

Prates stopped Della Maddalena at 3:17 of the third round in Perth on May 2. That followed his second-round knockout of Leon Edwards at UFC 322 and a first-round finish of Geoff Neal. Three consecutive stoppages put him back in the championship picture after his defeat to Ian Machado Garry.

Carlos Prates and Michael Morales will face off at #UFC336 for the interim welterweight title! [ SAT Jan 30 on @paramountplus ] pic.twitter.com/6Ddrv37bFs — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) October 24, 2026

The UFC lists the Brazilian at 24-7, with 19 knockout victories and three submissions. His most recent 13 wins have all come inside the distance, with his last decision victory dating to December 2019. The Fighting Nerds striker has earned a bonus in each of his seven UFC wins. Those finishes explain the stakes of this assignment: Toronto gives his recent run a championship opportunity rather than another contender bout.

Morales brings an unbeaten record to Toronto

Morales’ official record stands at 19-0, including 14 knockouts and ten first-round finishes. His last appearance ended with a stoppage of Sean Brady at 3:27 of the opening round at UFC 322. He previously finished Gilbert Burns at 3:39 of round one in May 2025 and Neil Magny at 4:39 of the first round in August 2024.

The Ecuadorian has also won UFC decisions over Jake Matthews and Max Griffin, so his promotional run is not limited to early finishes. He debuted in the Octagon in January 2022, stopping Trevin Giles, after earning his contract with a decision over Nikolay Veretennikov on Dana White’s Contender Series. Prates now presents a different obstacle: another long welterweight whose recent success has also been built around stoppages. Their listed reaches are close: 78 inches for Prates and 79 for Morales. Both official profiles classify them as strikers.

A suggestion becomes an official booking

Earlier Saturday, Makhachev suggested a January Prates–Morales fight in replies on X. He wanted the challengers to establish who deserved the opportunity. Those messages did not themselves announce a contract or interim belt. The later UFC confirmation supplies those missing booking details; it is a separate development from the champion’s earlier proposal. It also follows reports that Makhachev was no longer targeted to headline the Toronto event.

UFC 336 is scheduled for Scotiabank Arena. January 30 is the local Saturday date; the event listing’s January 31 start is expressed in UTC. Joshua Van’s flyweight title defense against Manel Kape was also announced for the Toronto card.