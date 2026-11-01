Carlos Prates Questions Makhachev’s Readiness In UFC 336 Instagram Statement

In an October 24 Instagram statement, Carlos Prates accused Islam Makhachev of delaying his seventeen-year pursuit of a championship after the UFC 336 interim-title announcement.

He questioned whether three months was insufficient preparation and predicted a January 30 knockout of Michael Morales followed by Makhachev’s retirement. These were his criticisms and forecasts, not confirmed outcomes or a booked Makhachev fight.

Prates questions the champion’s preparation window

Writing in Portuguese, Prates contrasted his wins over two former champions with Morales’ victory over Sean Brady. He called himself the leading contender and challenged Makhachev’s readiness, pointing to the champion’s perceived avoidance of drinking, smoking and parties. Those lifestyle descriptions were part of Prates’ argument, not an independently established explanation of Makhachev’s availability.

In English translation, Prates asked:

“Brother, you don’t drink, don’t smoke, don’t go to parties and can’t prepare for a fight in three months?”

Morales is the opponent actually booked for Toronto

The UFC’s current event listing identifies Prates against Morales for the interim welterweight championship at UFC 336. The January 30, 2027 card takes place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Joshua Van’s flyweight title defence against Manel Kape is also listed. Makhachev remains the undisputed welterweight titleholder; he is not Prates’ scheduled opponent.

Prates’ claim to be number one needs qualification. The UFC displays two ranking tables: its media-panel welterweight list puts Ian Machado Garry first and Prates second, while the Meta table places Prates first among challengers. Morales is third on the media list. The fighter’s assertion should not be mistaken for unanimous agreement between those systems.

The former champions behind Prates’ argument

Prates’ recent run includes three successive stoppages after his five-round decision loss to Garry in April 2025. He knocked out Geoff Neal in the first round that August, stopped Leon Edwards in the second round at UFC 322, and finished Jack Della Maddalena in round three in Perth on May 2, 2026. Edwards and Della Maddalena are the two former welterweight champions referenced in his complaint. His listed professional record is 24 wins against seven defeats. He trains with The Fighting Nerds and has earned bonuses in all seven of his UFC wins. His last thirteen victories have ended inside the distance, according to the promotion’s fighter record.

Morales’ record also extends beyond the Brady victory Prates singled out. The unbeaten Ecuadorian is 19-0 and has three straight first-round stoppages: Neil Magny, Gilbert Burns and Brady. His UFC record includes decision victories over Max Griffin and Jake Matthews. The Brady finish came at 3:27 of round one at UFC 322, the same card on which Prates beat Edwards.

Makhachev’s record supplies the other side of the comparison

Makhachev won the welterweight championship by unanimous decision against Della Maddalena in November 2025. He then retained it over five rounds against Garry on August 15, 2026. The UFC lists him at 29-1 with seventeen successive wins, following an earlier reign as lightweight champion.

The October 24 Instagram complaint preceded Makhachev’s written response invoking their different results against Garry. Prates subsequently issued a separate October 27 challenge after Ali Abdelaziz defended the champion’s legacy. Those later exchanges have their own context; neither changes the opponent or championship status of the Toronto booking.